Juve, Andrea Agnelli’s 10 years – La Gazzetta dello Sport

On May 19, 2010, the beginning of a presidency that has led the club to triple its turnover and grow on the stock market eight times. The Bianconeri created a business model by capitalizing on the 8 badges and the coup Ronaldo

The story of Andrea Agnelli’s ten-year presidency is the story of Juventus’ transformation from a football team to a global media company. In Italy there has not been another club that has changed so radically, also because the changes of the last decade of the sport business have been epochal and only the Bianconeri have been able to ride them.