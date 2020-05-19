Israel News The Prosecutor’s Office: “Netanyahu’s Defense Attorney’s Message False and Wild” 4



Adv. Amit Haddad (Photo: Miriam Elster Flash 90)

The Prosecutor's Office is attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense attorney's response to the decision not to allow him to be absent on Sunday from his trial, saying it was a savage attack.

As mentioned, when the prosecutor's decision was published, Netanyahu's defense attorneys said it was a far-fetched decision aimed at producing a picture of the prime minister sitting on the bench of the accused.

In response, the State Attorney's Office said: "The defense counsel's announcement is unacceptable, beyond being false and furious. The defense attorney's request that the USSR not report to the other defendants relied on security-related arguments and costs. There was no argument in it about the presentation of a picture of Mr. Netanyahu on the defendants' bench. In any case, the Attorney General's response did not relate to this consideration in any way, but only to substantive considerations. We are sorry that the attorneys have given a wild attack on their colleagues, prosecutors, and the false experience of attorneys' representatives for foreign considerations that do not matter. "



Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers, attorneys Amit Haddad and Micha Patman, responded to the prosecution’s decision to oppose Netanyahu’s failure to appear in court on Sunday, claiming the decision was manifestly unfounded.

PM’s Attorney: “While the subject of the hearing on Sunday is the” reading “of the indictment, there will in fact be no readings. The prime ministers’ defense will respond as is well aware of all the details of the indictment. This is a technical discussion and there is no need for the presence of the prime minister In the courtroom. ”

“Furthermore, in certain circumstances, the person represented by a lawyer has stopped allowing a substantial portion of the evidence to be heard later in the trial. It is easy to say that this is true when it comes to a technical meeting, in which nothing will ever happen that requires the presence of the Prime Minister at the hearing. “.

Attorneys attacked: “There is no excuse to state that the prosecution’s response does not stem from substantive motives but rather serves to serve the media campaign to present a picture of Prime Minister Netanyahu on the defendants’ bench, as a continuation of the ‘just not Bibi’ campaign.”

“In case anyone doesn’t notice, the election is already over and Prime Minister Netanyahu is running vigorously within the unity government that set up to address the burning problems of the Corona, the economy and the return of people to the employment cycle. He will continue to do so on Sunday, before and after the court hearing.”

