Last minute… Circular on the 4-day curfew from the Interior!

The details of the “Curfew Restriction Circular” sent by the Ministry of Interior to 81 provincial governorships are as follows:

* From the moment of the outbreak of coronavirus, the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Scientific Committee, in line with the instructions of our President; Many precautionary decisions were taken to manage the risk of the epidemic / contamination in terms of public health and public order, to ensure social isolation, to maintain social distance and to control the rate of spread.

* During the upcoming Ramadan Feast, additional measures that can be taken in order to manage the risks of Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in terms of public health were evaluated in the Presidential Cabinet, which was convened under the Presidency of our President on Monday, 18.05.2020; In the light of the recommendations of the Scientific Committee and the experience gained in the fight against coronavirus, it was decided to apply curfews in 24 provinces starting from Saturday 23 May 2020 on May 24-25-26, 2020.

* In order to move the measures taken so far to the highest level of the impact of the epidemic on reducing the rate of spread, the following decisions should be taken by the provincial governors / sanitary committees in accordance with Articles 11 / C of the Provincial Administration Law and Articles 27 and 72 of the General Sanitary Law in our 81 provinces.

* In this context;

* On the streets of 1-22.05.2020 between the hours of 24.00 and 26.05.2020, 24.00 citizens will be restricted from going out on the streets.

2-OPEN BUSINESS, BUSINESS AND INSTITUTIONS.

* In order to minimize the effects of curfew restrictions on daily life; a) Market, grocery store, greengrocer, butchers and dried fruits;

* a.1- Before the curfew restriction, 21.05.2020 Thursday and 22.05.2020 Friday

On the day of the market, grocery store, greengrocer, butchers and dried fruits can continue their activities until 23:00.

* a.2- The market, grocery store, greengrocer, butcher and dried nut producers can operate between 10.00-17.00 on Saturday, 23.05.2020, and are limited to meeting the compulsory needs of our citizens (except those aged 65 and over and 20 years old and under). on the condition of being and not driving (except for our disabled citizens) will be able to go to and from the nearest markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and nuts. Between the same hours, grocery stores, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits will also be able to sell to houses / addresses.

* a.3- 24.05.2020 Sunday, 25.05.2020 Monday and 26.05.2020 Tuesday, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits and businesses selling online will be closed.

* b) On 23.05.2020 Saturday, 24.05.2020 Sunday, 25.05.2020 Monday and 26.05.2020 Tuesday, the bakery and / or bakery-licensed workplaces and the vendors that sell bread only, and where the dessert production is made / sold workplaces will be open. (Only bread, bakery and dessert can be sold in these workplaces.)

* On 23.05.2020 Saturday, 24.05.2020 Sunday and 25.05.2020 Monday, 26.05.2020 Tuesday, business places that sell dessert can only be sold as a home / address service.

* c) Restaurant and restaurant-style workplaces to serve as a package only to homes on Saturday, 23.05.2020, Sunday, 24.05.2020, Monday, 25.05.2020 and Tuesday, 26.05.2020, for the occasion of Ramadan Feast,

* ç) Workplaces that carry out activities related to the production, transportation and sales of medicines, medical devices, medical masks and disinfectants,

* d) Public and private health institutions and organizations, pharmacies, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals,

* e) Public institutions and establishments and enterprises (Airports, ports, border gates, customs, highways, nursing homes, elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, Emergency Call Centers, AFAD Units, Vefa Social Support Units, Migration Management, required for the maintenance of compulsory public services. , PTT etc.),

* f) Number of fuel stations and tire repairers to be determined by the Governorships / District Governorates, one for each 50,000 inhabitants, and one for every 50 km on the intercity highway and motorway, if any, within the boundaries of the city. tire repairers will be determined by drawing lots and markets of the on-call fuel stations will be open.),

* g) Large plants and enterprises (such as refinery and petrochemical plants, thermal and natural gas conversion plants) that operate strategically in the natural gas, electricity and petroleum sectors,

* ğ) Companies distributing drinking water filling facilities and drinking water, newspapers and kitchen tubes,

* h) Animal shelters, animal farms and animal care centers,

* i) Emergency construction, equipment, etc. to increase the capacity of health services. businesses / companies carrying out the activities,

* i) On the condition that it is allowed by the Provincial / District Hygiene Board, the facilities where the production of basic foodstuffs such as pasta, flour and bakery products, milk, meat, fish and the production of basic foodstuffs and production of paper and cologne are the main ones. the facilities where the raw materials needed for the production are made,

* j) Domestic and foreign transportation (including export / import / transit passes) and logistics companies,

* k) Hotels and accommodation places,

* l) Production facilities that provide packaging to sectors such as food, cleaning and medicine,

* m) The construction of the employees by staying at the construction site / mining site.

or large constructions and mines under construction (This construction is permitted if the construction and accommodation are within the same construction site, employees are not allowed to come from another location and those staying at the construction site are not allowed to go to another place. The working area is limited only to the construction area / mining sites.) ,

* n) Newspaper, radio and television organizations and newspaper printing presses,

* o) Subject to export, which has been previously contracted / committed and must be trained within the specified period; workplaces and facilities producing goods, materials, products, equipment (provided that they prove their current obligations and comply with the mentioned conditions),

* ö) Agricultural Credit Cooperatives that sell fuel for agricultural purposes,

* p) Considering the rain-related agricultural activities during the restriction period, it will be determined by drawing lots according to the need to be determined by the Governorships / District Governorates; pesticides, seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, etc. enterprises selling products related to agricultural production,

* o) Vegetable / fruit wholesalers on Saturday, 23.05.2020 and Tuesday, 26.05.2020,

3- PERSONS WITHIN THE SCOPE OF EXCEPTION

* a) Managers, officers or employees at the “Open Business, Enterprises and Institutions” in the title (2) of this Circular,

* b) Those who are in charge of ensuring public order and security (including private security officers),

* c) Those working in Emergency Call Centers, Vefa Social Support Units, Red Crescent and AFAD,

* ç) Those who are involved in funeral burials (religious officials, hospital and municipal officials, etc.) and those who will attend the funerals of their first-degree relatives,

* d) Electricity, water, natural gas, telecommunications etc. Those who are in charge of maintaining the transmission and infrastructure systems that should not be interrupted and eliminating their malfunctions,

* e) Those who are involved in the transportation or logistics of products and / or materials (including cargo), within the scope of domestic and international transportation, storage and related activities,

* f) Elderly nursing home, nursing home, rehabilitation centers, children’s homes etc. employees of social protection / care centers,

Those with “Special Needs” such as autism, severe mental retardation and down syndrome and their parents / guardians or accompanying persons,

* ğ) Iron-steel, glass, ferrochrome, etc. Those who work in the departments of workplaces operating in sectors that require compulsory operation such as high grade mine / ore melting furnaces and cold storage depots,

* h) Employees of the data processing centers of institutions, organizations and enterprises, which have a widespread service network, especially banks, (with a minimum number),

* i) Those working in the production, irrigation, processing, disinfection, harvesting, marketing and transportation of herbal (rose, tea, fruit, cereals, cut flowers, etc.) and animal (milk, meat, eggs, fish, etc.) products,

* i) Those who graze sheep and goats, carry out beekeeping activities,

* j) The members of the Animal Feeding Group formed under our Circular No. 7486 dated 30.04.2020 and those who will feed the street animals,

* k) Those who go out to meet the compulsory need of their pets, provided that they are limited to the front of their residence,

* l) The ones who distribute bread during the restriction and those who are in the service of the houses of restaurants, restaurants and sweet shops, and those who are in the service of the houses, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits between 10.00-17.00 on Saturday, 23.05.2020,

* m) Those who have mandatory health appointments (including blood and plasma donations to Kızılay),

* n) Dormitory, hostel, construction site etc. those who are assigned to meet the basic needs that those who stay in public places will need,

* o) Employees (workplace doctor, etc.) who are at risk of leaving their jobs due to occupational health and safety,

* ö) Veterinarians,

* p) Technical service staff, provided that they document that they are outside to provide service,

* r)) Those who constantly wait for their workplaces during the hours / days when their workplaces are closed,

* s) Personnel who will work on weekend, Monday and Tuesday to carry out public transportation, cleaning, solid waste, water and sewerage, disinfection, fire and cemetery services of municipalities,

* ş) Transportation, acceptance of goods, materials and products in markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, butchers and dried fruits between the hours of 07.00-10.00 on Saturday, 23.05.2020, and after 18.00 on Tuesday, 26.05.2020, in order to prevent the supply chain from interrupting. , those who are in charge of preparing for storage and sale (No goods, materials or products can be sold under this article.),

* t) Those working in the manufacturing and logistics of explosives used in mining, construction and other large investment projects,

* u) Citizens of 65 years of age and over, and their companions when necessary, provided that they are limited to walking distance between 14.00-20.00 on Sunday, May 24, 2020, to comply with the social distance rule and to wear a mask,

* ü) They will establish personal relations with their children within the framework of the court decision (provided that they submit the court decision),

* v) Freelance accountant financial advisors, sworn financial advisors and employees working with these professionals,

* y) Mothers, fathers, spouses, children and siblings who will visit the graves of our cherished martyrs, exclusively on Sunday, 24.05.2020 (first day of the holiday), and their accompanying people, if necessary (will be provided by the governorships / district governorships upon request of the martyrs’ relatives to reach martyrs.)

* It is essential that all our citizens stay in their homes, with the exceptions specified.

* Travel permit documents will be valid for the curfew.

* The public in charge of the establishment of public order, especially health and safety

Necessary measures will be taken by the municipalities in order to ensure the public transportation of officials.

* In order to ensure regular bread distribution, a commission to be established under the chairmanship of Governors and District Governors, with the participation of bakers’ room, local administration, police and gendarmerie representatives, will be made provincially / districtly bread distribution plan by taking the opinion of each neighborhood and producing work in the province / district. The distribution regions (neighborhood / street / street scale) to which the locations are responsible and the vehicle lists that will serve for each distribution region will be determined. Apart from the planning to be made in this way, only Vefa Social Support Units will be able to distribute bread.

* 24.05.2020 Sunday, 25.05.2020 Monday and where there is a curfew

On Tuesday, 26.05.2020, newspaper distribution will be done through the distribution vehicles of newspaper companies that will work in the form of ring, determined drinking water distribution dealers and Vefa Social Support Units (in this context, it is essential to distribute newspapers as a home service). On Saturday, 23.05.2020 newspaper distribution / sales will be made through markets and grocery stores.

* Decisions regarding the article (i) of the heading (2) of the Circular (2) of this Circular will be taken by the Provincial / District Hygiene Boards until 21:00 on Thursday, 21.05.2020.

* Taking necessary decisions in accordance with the relevant legislation by the Governors / District Governors regarding the measures in question will not cause any difficulties in practice and will not cause victimization.

* According to the relevant provisions of the Law, the procedure will be applied in accordance with the condition of the violation, in particular to the administrative fine, in accordance with Article 282 of the General Sanitary Law, for the citizens who do not comply with the decisions taken. Necessary judicial proceedings will be initiated within the scope of article 195 of the Turkish Penal Code regarding the subject of criminal behavior.

RELATED NEWSMinister Koca announced the current corona data!