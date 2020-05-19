Mi Smart Compact Projector, review. Don’t mess with fire

A white cubotto, about 15 cm per side: on the back a grill to expel the warm air, in front of a fabric that hides the speaker and the lens that immediately tells us what it is. Mi Smart Compact Projector is Xiaomi’s small DLP projector, a Full HD projector. An all-in one product devoted to entertainment, because it has an integrated audio system that alone is enough to soundproof a room and, in addition to an HDMI input for a console, it has Android TV integrated with all the apps you need.

In the version with Italian software there is Netflix, there is Amazon Prime Video, there is Disney Plus and there is obviously support for Chromecast to send content from apps not present in the system, such as Now TV. A projector with an inviting price, 599 euros are enough to have an image of over 100 “, with a TV you would spend much more, to keep in the closet and use when needed or to be placed on a table, even if the positioning is not it is as easy as we will see.

Micro-mirror DLP technology, LED lighting and a decidedly good brightness for totally or partially darkened rooms. We watched a few films, we played with them and we are ready to tell you what we liked and what we didn’t like.

The video review of the Mi Smart Projector

First rule: think about positioning it well. And it’s not easy

The Mi Smart Compact Projector is a DLP technology projector designed to meet two needs: keeping the dimensions compact and consuming little. The fact of being able to move it freely guarantees the flexibility of positioning that is usually given by the optical unit in a projector: if on a normal projector there is the zoom to enlarge or reduce the projected area, with the Mi Smart Projector you must move the projector nearer or further away from the screen.

The throw is rather short, 1.2 of throw ratio, at a distance of 1.2 feet from the screen it projects a 1 foot base screen. By moving the data into the decimal system, it means that from 2 meters away it projects a 75 ”, and from 2.66 meters it rises to 100%.

And the lens has no height adjustment, it projects practically straight. What does this mean? That if we place the projector on a low table in front of us it will project downwards: just to get an idea, the base of the image starts just below the lens line, as we show in this photo.

It is understood that positioning is therefore far from flexible: if we put it in front of us to keep a small screen we have to raise it somehow, if we put it behind us on a shelf we run the risk that part of the image goes to the ceiling and that it is giant.

We used it instead of our projector on a 100 ”screen and to make it center the screen we had to mount it with a tripod in front of us, at a height of about 1.1 meters, obstructing the view.

The solution? The digital keystone, i.e. to project with the projector tilted upwards and then a trapezoid projection then digitally corrected. Not recommended, but there are no other routes. The keystone works only in the vertical and not horizontal plane: it cannot be projected from the side.

Good yield, but watch out for the fire. Gets lost

The Mi Smart Compact Projector is a projector that uses DLP projection technology invented in 1998 by Texas Instrument. A chip with thousands of micro-mirrors that direct the light, and the chip in this case is the 0.33 ”DLP3310, a chip intended for pico projectors and not for classic projectors. A little chip, which projects with a perceived resolution of 1920 x 1080 despite the micromirrors being only 1360 x 768: it is not deceived, the system works like this and the resolution is all there, just use a pattern to see that our eye still perceives more pixels than there are mirrors.

The optical system is sealed for dust, but as in any DLP projector, spurious must be kept at bay: if you project on a white wall in the dark around the image it is easy to notice the light reflected even from the inactive portion of the chip, a sort of frame for the projected image that only a video projection screen can mask.

The contrast is discreet, the brightness good as well as the color rendering. It is not a performance projector, it is an occasional vision projector: do not hope to obtain a perfectly square image and with all the angles in focus, it is difficult. How difficult it is to keep the fire, exactly.

The biggest problem in our opinion of this projector is the fact that after about 15-20 minutes it is turned on it loses focus slightly. The projector has an autofocus that uses a small front camera: it frames a pattern and focuses, then with the remote control you can make a fine adjustment.

However, even if perfectly adjusted, while we watch something the accuracy is less, it is seen especially if you are playing a video game or if you are watching something with subtitles. Just adjust it again and settle.

We don’t think it’s a bug, because from what we have read several people who took the first version in China complain about the same problem: it could be a design problem, and if it occurs when the projector is turned on after a certain amount of time it is probably due to a displacement by thermal expansion of the DMD chip with respect to the lens. If you correct then the focus remains stable, but every time it is boring to have to correct the focus.

The platform is Android TV 9 and there is everything you need

The brain of the Mi Smart Projector is the Amlogic T962-X chip, a Soc for smart TV set top boxes that thanks to 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage runs Android TV 9. It does not run very fast, but it runs smoothly enough . The entire interface is integrated into the Android operating environment, even the projector options which are however very sparse: type of projection, focus, trapeze and some options related to video and audio options, but nothing sophisticated.

There is a user adjustment that allows you to go to adjust contrast, brightness, saturation and sharpness, but the intervention is rather uncoordinated: you touch, broadly speaking, but it is far from a calibration. How the different options available for viewing cannot be defined: change something, but it does not seem that choosing Cinema you find yourself in front of a calibrated image with color temperature at 6500K and correct color space.

We said it: it is not a performance product, but perhaps we are too demanding, accustomed for years to see excellent home cinema projectors. The supplied remote control is bluetooth and is not backlit: on a projector a backlit remote control is always convenient.

The vision affects those who have never seen a real projector

It is not true Home Cinema, it is simple projection. It does not have the contrast of modern DLP projectors, and it does not even come close to a 1000 euro fixed home cinema projector: our Optoma Full HD, a projector that today is around 800 euros, has a much better performance both at the level of contrast both in terms of sharpness and control. But it is a fixed, and like any product too the Mi Smart Projector must be tried and judged for what it is.

We are sure that if we show the image spread on 2 meters of an Xbox to friends who have never seen a projector they would consider it absolutely in line with expectations, and would be struck by such a large screen. Good color rendering, albeit with a slight greenish tendency of the gray scale due to the LED lighting system and also good peak brightness, which allows you to use the Mi Smart Projector with a good yield even if the environment is not totally obscured. A projector that uses an LED light source should not heat as much but is a pico projector, and the fan expels the air on the back.

Fan that feels, especially in the initial stages, but then we do not notice it anymore. Excellent audio, except for some occasional crackling on low frequencies we are faced with a very good integrated system, so much so that the projector also has a mode that allows it to be used as a bluetooth speaker. The volume reached is sufficient for a medium-large room.