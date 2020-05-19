Corona erupts in China: 700,000 people in closure

a a A

As a result of fear of a recurrence of the Corona virus, the Chinese authorities imposed a closure on the northeastern Shulan city of Jilin Province.

Closure of 700,000 city residents, following 34 new cases of morbidity. The move is in its reminiscent of the closure imposed on the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province – the epicenter of the global outbreak of the virus.

As part of the closure, access to the city was blocked, residential complexes were closed, and leaving homes was allowed to one person every two hours, and only for essential needs.

The Communist Party newspaper “People’s Daily” reported that the city of Shulan has become “China’s current risk center”. They added that it was unknown when they would return to normal.

Shulan, bordering Russia and North Korea, and is believed to have been transmitted from these countries to the huge country, which distributed the Corona to the world.

Despite the local outbreak, Beijing authorities are preparing to ease restrictions ahead of the annual National People’s Congress plenary, which is expected to take place on Thursday after being rejected from its original date because of the virus outbreak.