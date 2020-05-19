370 TL level under gram is important

Gram gold price yesterday, while moving the closing time of 383 pounds at Turkey market; May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day because this day started off where the horizontal level of the Turkey market. While Gram saw the lowest level of 377.00 lira during the day; the highest was 385.00 pounds.

While Gram gold was trading at 378.72 lira with a decrease of 1.28 percent as of 13.00; On the other hand, the ounce price of gold rose to the level of $ 1740 during the day and is currently trading at $ 1735 with an increase of 0.17 percent. In the same minutes, a quarter gold was found at 628 lira, and the republic gold at 2 thousand 504 lira.

IMPORTANT SUPPORT AT 370 TL LEVEL UNDER GRAM

It seems that the course under the gram will determine the developments in the dollar exchange rate. I am following 370 TL as an important support in gram gold. As long as this support is on hold, withdrawals can give the opportunity to buy.

Rıdvan Baştürk – Fund Manager

We saw that domestic markets tested 380 TL gold per gram on the day when the 19 May May Day was closed due to the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Especially the decline in the dollar rate towards 6.80 TL also suppressed gram gold.

In dollar exchange rate, we see that downward movements are at the forefront. Here, it is possible to talk about a positive divergence especially on the TL side. Both profit from sales of both the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) with other countries’ central banks are expected to make the swap agreement TL makes positive expectations. It will be important whether or not to stay above 6.80 TL.

On the golden side, there is a fluctuating course. Global exchanges rose very hard yesterday, with the prospect of finding vaccines for Coronavirus. Increased appetite suppressed ounce gold. At this stage, we can see a band movement. A fluctuating course might be waiting for us below 1717 and above 1750. At this stage, declines may give opportunities to purchase from the main support area.