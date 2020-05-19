Shlomo Shamir: Omar Yankelevich inspires curiosity among American Jews

<

Apart from the name Benjamin Netanyahu, none of the ministers in the new government is known, known and said anything to Jews in the New York community. Conversations with Jews indicate that starting a new government in Israel and assembling it is not exactly their interest. Far from it. Senior Jews, community activists, community activists, and rabbis, too, who say they are following the news in Israel, reacted with apathy when asked to comment on the establishment of the new government.

The name of one office and the identity of the character appointed to head it nevertheless aroused curiosity, the Ministry of Diaspora and Minister Omar Yankelevich. “I really don’t know anything about who she is. And I have nothing to say about her,” said Eric Yoffe, who served as president of the Reform Movement for many years and is very active in community life. “She (Yankelevich) will be in big trouble,” he said in a well-known and esteemed New York Orthodox conversation that specifically referred to her identity as an ultra-Orthodox woman. “I’m not sure she is aware of this, and is able to deal with this conflict of need to officially address the sweeping pluralism that dominates the community.”

A Jewish senior, who has already retired as head of a major Jewish organization, said, “Is the minister aware of the depth of the rift, disconnect and distance created in recent years, and exists between Israel and the vast majority of the Jewish community in the United States”?

Intriguing. Yankelevich Photo: Hadas Perush, Flash 90

As far as the United States is concerned, especially the New York active community, it is believed by senior Jews that Minister Yankelevich will need a thorough and thorough course on the state of the relationship, more precisely the reality of non-Israel relations between the largest and leading sections of American Jewry. “It will have to hold a ‘listening tour’ in the Diaspora with special attention, of course, to American Jews,” says Eric Yoffe. ” Of the community. Her goal should be not to talk but to listen, and she will hear a lot about religious issues, pluralism and a lot about issues like territories, occupation and annexation. She will have to report these talks to Prime Minister Netanyahu. ”

