Religious will come? Sylvan Adams: “Let’s see what happens”

Sylvan Adams did not deny the sports channel’s announcement of Chris Fromm’s nomination for startup Nation. The Israeli team hopes to take advantage of the situation the rider is facing, which according to foreign publications is considering leaving Inaus during the current season, or at least at the end of his contract in 2020.

“Let’s say we can’t comment on riders we talk to or activities. I prefer to talk about things after they happen,” said my startup Nationals in an interview on the open field, adding: “Chris Fromm has won six grand columns and is looking for a fifth and historic winner in the clear and clear that he is Superstar in the sports world and we’ll see what happens. ”



Fromm has yet to deny the rumors of his departure and looks set to find his way out of the team competing with the last two column winners: the Bernal Basin and Garnett Thomas. There is also the possibility that the British star will leave Inaus during August, a two-week window that opens for groups, before the Tour de France opens on 29.8 in Nice.

Adams also mentioned the prospect that one day Israel will host the opening segment of the Tour de France: “After hosting the Giro in Israel two years ago, we are still dreaming big, why not host the Tour de France? This year we will compete for the first time in the Tour and it will be a historic event. Another milestone that the group will go through and be an Israeli name. “