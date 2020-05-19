Coronavirus, football: ok of the Technical Committee to the protocol. Spadafora: “Go to training, on May 28 we will decide on the restart of Serie A”

The newfor the restart of thereceived the go-ahead from theof the government. It means thatwill be able to resume, as explained by the Minister of Sportto the microphones of RaiSport. A possible recovery of theis closer: “I called a meeting on, with the president Figc Gravina, of the League A Dal Pino and all the other components because next Thursday we will be in a position to, if and when to restart the championship, “explained Spadafora.

The new protocol written by the medical consultants of Figc and Lega authorizes the collective workouts and no longer forces players to stay in forced withdrawal. The latter will only start if a positive is found in the team. Here, however, the most important novelty, which would allow a resumption of the Serie A without risk of a new suspension: in case of positiveness, the infected player is isolated, but the others can continue to train.

Minister Spadafora explained that by the CTS “very precise assessments were made and the FIGC showed itself willing to review the first proposal. There have been gods clarifications on isolation times and of quarantine for players who are found to be positives “. In the assessments of the CTS also the need “to avoid affecting the swabs“Available to the population. The minister of sport said that “it is right that in a difficult moment for the Italians even the world of football has the possibility of resume safely“.

Spadafora then specified that the best format to end the championship will not be expressed: “Hypothesis Playoffs? They accuse me of being stranger to the world of football and sports but I am realizing in this period that it’s not just me that changes my mind but there are many of us, even the Uefa“, Which postponed to June 17th the deadline to communicate if and how the national leagues intend to complete the respective championships. “The format decides it rightly federations. The important thing I think is to start the championship and that it starts to end it, therefore all that can be the solutions to realistically allow the end of the championship when I start again, I think is important“, Explained the minister to Tg Sport on Rai 2.

