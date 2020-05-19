Chief of Staff in light of Iran’s cyber attack: “We will continue to operate tools …

Against the backdrop of the US report of cyber-attacks attributed to Israel at Bender Abbas port in Iran, Chief of Staff Kochavi warns Iran Tuesday (Tuesday) that the IDF “will continue to use a variety of military tools and unique combat methods to hit the enemy.” In a swap ceremony at the Home Front Command, Kochavi noted that “on the day of the enemy’s command, he will find that with his hands he has turned his home front and we will attack him forcefully.”

The Chief of Staff made it clear that “the built-up area in which the enemy has settled will not be a barrier to attack for us,” which means that Israel will not hesitate to attack civilian areas as well. “The IDF has a moral obligation to protect the civilians from the terrorist armies around us, and when the Israeli home front is threatened. By thousands of missiles and rockets, we will not hesitate to attack powerfully to thwart the threats, ”he said.

“While we do everything in our power to avoid civilian casualties, the enemy makes every effort to harm civilians. In contrast to the enemy, we will act both aggressively and values ​​and base our action on intelligence and operational need. Dozens of attacks, even in recent times, have already demonstrated the supremacy of intelligence and firepower Of the IDF. ”

Purpose of the offensive: A clear message to Iran not to act against Israel

The port of Bender Abbas, where the cyber attack was carried out, is Iran’s main port, where 60% of its trading activity is carried out and through which the Iranians control the oil tankers in the Gulf. The port is the main base of the Iranian Navy and of the smuggling and arms shipments operated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, and especially Dubai.

Port of Bender Abbas in southern Iran



Following the attack, the port is silent for two or three days. Many ships could not enter the harbor and hundreds of trucks as well. The purpose of the attack was an economic injury that would take days to repair, and it was also intended to convey to the Iranians an important message that anyone who harms Israel is vulnerable to harm.

And this attack is unlikely to go quietly: It is estimated in Israel that an Iranian attack will occur and there is no illusion that the conflict with the Iranians will end. For years, there have been three dimensions of combat – air, sea and land, but there is another dimension – the cyber, which has unusual capabilities.