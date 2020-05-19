Juicy details on Amazfit Ares: two weeks of autonomy, GPS and will also track Zumba sessions (photos) (updated: official)

Amazfit is the range of devices it has brought, one of the many Chinese companies active in the technology sector, to be known globally. Amazfit devices are notoriously smartwatches and smartbands, and have leaked in the last few hourson the next one that will be launched.

The new smartwatch that Huami is working on would be called Amazfit Ares. The new details leaked online come from the certification achieved by the device in China: the new Ares would have a display from 1.28 “ coloured protected by a Gorilla Glass 3, it would offer the estimate of the heart rate thanks to the BioTracker PPG sensor supported by the Firstbeat software algorithm. The form is not missing GPS and GLONASS and not even a barometer for the assessment of altitude and weather information.

The new Amazfit smartwatch would therefore offer the possibility of tracking 70 different physical activities: among these we also find activities details like Zumba sessions, bowling and martial arts. The built-in battery would have a capacity of 200 mAh and promises autonomy up to 13 days with standard use. By completely deactivating the GPS module, the autonomy would even reach 23 days on a single charge.

Amazfit Ares would arrive in two colors: one on black called Iwaguro and a second Army Green. The new smartwatch is expected to be officially unveiled by Huami on the day of tomorrowMay 19. After the official presentation, we will know more about the price of launch.