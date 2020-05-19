Hungry for grass: The alternative to the playoffs

Summer song. The Premier League will be back in a big time in 11 days and it is time to choose the lineup that is set to break in the June-July heat. From the youngsters who get a chance, through the players who can restart for the season to the veterans who will fight for a contract for next season. The honorable representative of BS and Maccabi Tel Aviv, the diamond of Netanya and the man waiting to break into Maccabi Haifa.

Goalkeeper: Ohad Levita (Hapoel Beer Sheva)

The 34-year-old, who was second in the Negev capital in 2018, has returned to the rafters due to the injury of first goalkeeper Ernest Stetkos, who is trying to get rid of his high salary. Lewita, who has played nine league games this season, has the opportunity to return to center stage with good ability at Turner and relive his career.

Right Shield: Horizon Biton (Scesia Ness Ziona)

The home player, who last summer signed a 4-year contract for the Orange, is expected to receive credit in the lower playoff games. Drys Witnes and Sabine Lillay will not open the games with the team and the young team defender will try to help the survival fight and personally increase his number of appearances this season, which stands at 14.

Brake: Nisso Kapiloto (Hapoel Haifa)

The player who closes 4 seasons in the club is recovering from a long injury and needs only three appearances so his contract for next season is automatically renewed. Ex Maccabi Tel Aviv and Betar Jerusalem made 17 league appearances this season, but did not play in December. Now, he has the opportunity to get back in shape and help Haifa in the top playoffs.

Brake: Song of Justice (Hapoel Beer Sheva)

One of the only remnants of the BS championship trilogy was relegated from the roster early in the season and under Avoxis experienced a “version update” to the career. The club used the Corona’s recapture to conclude with contractual justice for another two years after the brake experienced a difficult period due to the prohibited matter.

Left Shield: Doron Leidner (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract at the club a week ago. Leidner broke into a youth season with five goals and four cooking under coach Uri Ozen. The defender, who grew up in Maccabi Tel Aviv, has been defined by a club member as the most talented player who has grown in Hapoel in the last 20 years and is expected to share a left wing with Marvin Firsman in view of the tight schedule.

Back Contact: Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

One of the most significant players in the Yellows’ championship season last year was injured earlier this year and made just 5 league appearances. The Corona arranged for him a chance to reach the peak of fitness to lead Maccabi to a second degree in succession. Meanwhile, Dan Glazer has taken his place as the “6th” in the center of the field and it will be interesting to see how he will fit alongside Eyal Golse and Avi Riken who took the reins in midfield.

Main contact: Roy Corin (Maccabi Netanya)

Netanya’s 17-year-old diamond was supposed to receive great credit this season, but was injured for a long time. The midfielder returned to playing ability and yesterday (Monday) also lost in a loss to HQ. Also, the changes to Netanya’s roster and the fact that she is playing in the lower playoffs and not in danger of falling will allow coach Drapich to give Breda a chance for talent.

Justice – The Only Remains of Championship Seasons (Danny Maron)

Extreme Left: Eliran Atar (Betar Jerusalem)

The Corona has stopped the Betar Joker, who has scored four goals in five league games since leaving Maccabi Tel Aviv in January. Due to the resumption of the league, striker “survived” a streak of only six games in the lineup, and now he has the opportunity to sweep the Jerusalemites to Europe and determine his status in the capital.

Extreme Right: Alton Eculta (HPS)

The Dutch midfielder who came to the group on loan last January was able to make 4 appearances in which he demonstrated his bursting power and his first step. Aboxis has already expressed his desire to keep Ex Ajax at the club, with Shabash being able to purchase him at the end of the season. In addition, Acultesa even opened the coaching game against Netanya yesterday and scored a big goal. He will remain until the end of the season provided the team agrees with him on extending the loan.

Pioneer: Itai Schechter (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

The longtime champion of the champion concludes a two-year contract at the club. This season he swung between the lineup and bench and scored four goals, changing quite a few games for the Yellows. He now has the top playoffs to prove his place on the roster for next season, especially given the absence of Chico Opuado who is still overseas.

Pioneer: Jordan Shua (Maccabi Haifa)

The Green fans hope the Corona era will help battle the relationship between talented striker and coach Marco Confusion. The fact that five exchanges can be approved can, of course, contribute to the football hunger and minutes of play after opening just three games this season and scoring two goals. The diamond from the Hope neighborhood will start to pay the bills?