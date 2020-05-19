Interest-Free Needs Loan! No Insurance No Cost 0 Percent Interest Rate 12 Months Term Loan

As Emlak365.com, we transfer our credit campaigns offered by banks to our readers one by one.

In this news, we have examined the loan opportunity that İNG Bank has started and is still under application. The bank announced that it would provide interest-free loans to its customers with a campaign announced on its official website. All these opportunities offered by the bank are in our news.

NON-INTEREST CREDIT CAMPAIGN AT THE END OF MAY

Citizens are exploring the newest possibilities of banks, which are among the most researched topics in May. The details regarding the campaign of İNG Bank, which is among these opportunities, are as follows;

In its statement regarding the use of the loan, İNG Bank announced that citizens who are among the healthcare professionals, teachers, retired teachers, academicians and customers using loans from ING Credit Points can use interest-free loans.

Credit Features

İNG Bank has reported 4 main features for interest-free loan use.

* The campaign is limited to the first 5000 customers.

* 0% interest is valid only up to 3,000 TL with a 12-month term.

* The file is free and uninsured.

* Credit applications made from ING Credit Points are not within the scope of the campaign.

INTEREST-FREE CREDIT COST TABLE

INTEREST-FREE CREDIT APPLICATIONS

He stated that applications for this loan to ING Bank customers can only be made through the Internet Branch, ING Mobile, Telephone Banking and ING Branches.

