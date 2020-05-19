Caught when he shared 1 million lira he stole from social media

Asayiş Branch teams started working on a 1 million TL worth of jewelery and some money being stolen from a house in Hacılar Harmanı Mahallesi. Halil İbrahim A. determined that the suspect was from the security camera footage. The suspect, whose social media accounts were pursued, shared the photo of the jewelery with the money he stole from his page. The suspect, who was found to be in a house in Altınkaya village, was caught on the roof he was hiding.

Halil İbrahim A., who was released from Sincan Prison in January last year and learned that he had a final prison sentence of 11 years, was taken to Aksaray Courthouse while his relatives attacked journalists.