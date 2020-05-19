A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from his fourth place in Ashdod

0
4


Rescue forces were called to Defense Street in Ashdod following a report of a wounded as a result of a fall. Instead, they identified a 12-year-old boy in a moderate to severe condition of consciousness after falling fourth. The medical teams give the boy primary medical care and refer him to the hospital. Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

A rescue union said: “Rescue Union Emergency Medicine Volunteers provided initial medical care to a teenager about 12 years old who was moderately to severely injured after falling from a fourth-floor floor in District A in Ashdod.”

MDA reported: Southern MD Rescue Drives and Magen David Adom crews arriving at the scene provided initial medical treatment for a 12-year-old boy who was moderately to severely injured after falling from a height. A Magen David Adom intensive care unit transported the boy to continue treatment at Assuta Medical Center in the city. ”

The scene of the event. Credit: Rescue Union spokesmen

Hey, have you ever visited Ashdod Net’s new board? All the apartments for sale / rent in Ashdod, job search, commercial and more, well worth a visit. Click here!

ga (‘send’, ‘event’, ‘banner’, ‘view’, ‘Ad: 3089 – Area: 20076’);



Source link
https://www.ashdodnet.com/%D7%97%D7%93%D7%A9%D7%95%D7%AA-%D7%90%D7%A9%D7%93%D7%95%D7%93/%D7%91%D7%9F-12-%D7%A0%D7%A4%D7%A6%D7%A2-%D7%A7%D7%A9%D7%94-%D7%9E%D7%A0%D7%A4%D7%99%D7%9C%D7%94-%D7%9E%D7%A7%D7%95%D7%9E%D7%94-%D7%A8%D7%91%D7%99%D7%A2%D7%99%D7%AA-%D7%91%D7%90%D7%A9%D7%93%D7%95%D7%93-443162

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here