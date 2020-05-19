Phase 2, Minister Bonetti: “Summer camps starting from June 15th”

0
4






Meanwhile, the government has allocated 185 million euros for summer camps. The announcement was always made by Minister Bonetti: “I promised that we would not forget the summer camps, but that we would reorganize them safely. In fact, we gave directions and allocated 185 million euros, the highest investment in this sector in history of the Republic “.



Source link
https://www.tgcom24.mediaset.it/cronaca/fase-2-il-ministro-bonetti-centri-estivi-al-via-a-partire-dal-15-giugno_18470205-202002a.shtml

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here