” Amiram Ben Oliel’s confession contradicts findings ” – News and Criminal News

Amiram Ben Oliel was convicted yesterday of the murder of the Dawabsha family in Duma. His lawyers make it clear that they intend to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a conversation with Channel 7, lawyer Yitzhak Bam, one of Ben Oliel’s lawyers, recounts the problematic points in the court’s ruling.

“Yesterday’s verdict is a follow-up to a decision made two years ago, to accept the confessions he made following torture. In our opinion, relying on these confessions is the main flaw,” said attorney Bam, explaining that “the court says if there was wrong physical pressure and the confessions were improper It is true that the confessions made the day after the torture are also invalid, but not the ones received two days after the torture. “This is in reference to the confessions Ben Oliel gave two days after his interrogation when asked by his investigators to repeat his confession.

Attorney Beam makes it clear that defense counsel cannot accept any admission even if it was given two days after the torture, since as long as the confession was collected before Ben Oliel met a lawyer, he was under fear and fear of the renewed torture he therefore admitted. Bam remarks that if Oliel’s son were to be told his investigators that all his confession would be nothing but false, they would return him to the same torture and pressure.

Contrary to this argument, “the court accepts the confession and states that it contains small details,” however, Attorney Boam states that “the confession contradicts the findings on the ground,” and states:

“Immediately after the ignition, the Arabs who came out of the house and saw what was happening said they saw two people leaning on the deceased. That is, there are two lighters. On the other hand, Amiram, even after torture, said he did everything alone, ignited, alone wrote the addresses which incidentally In two different manuscripts. So either it is a confession of truth and the witnesses who gave their testimonies that night and underwent a cognitive refresh later, lied and had only one lighter, or they said true and then Amiram’s confession given under torture is not true “.

“The court says it cannot determine whether or not there was anyone else and this remains a fog, but it is certain that, according to how the confession was delivered, he is a lighter,” adds Bam.

“There is another problem,” Bam says, mentioning the Talmudic statement that if all the judges are unanimously convicted of a defendant, he will be acquitted, and apparently his position was not presented to them as was proper and therefore the judges are not among those who justify it. In the spirit of this statement, Beam says, “When you see the reconstruction, it looks too good, meaning that if a person who hurriedly claims to go into the village and knows details of details then probably someone has refreshed his memory … The problem is that all the investigations until the torture were documented in memory-things that this summary Of the synopsis. They didn’t write what they told him and what they didn’t tell him, so all we can do is speculate. ”

“It may very well be that we will never know but when doubts accumulate and the confession is also given in no way under torture and what has been delivered does not match the testimony of the witnesses, all this should bring credit.”

On the prospect of a one-sided media deal with the affair and despite empathy for the Dawabsha family, the Supreme Court will come and acquit Ben Oliel, Adv. Bam says that even if there is empathy for the family’s grief, a trial method cannot take the risk of trial and trial distortion.

In his remarks, Adv. Bam recalls that there had been cases in the past where it was determined that Felloni was guilty and it turned out that it was precisely the anonymous person who had committed the crime. Suspects who were admitted to the murder of the soldier and family pain were arrested, but it turned out that they were not and fortunately managed to surpass the real killers. Empathy is not a reason not to reveal the truth. ”

“I have a lot of criticism of the court, but I don’t think the Supreme Court has anybody out of awareness, would rule out something that they don’t believe in just because of media pressure when human lives are at stake.”

