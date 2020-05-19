His killer from Ramat Gan disrupted the psychiatric examination

Amit Coral, who murdered

His partner Maya Vishniak

In Ramat Gan last Saturday, a suspect in the psychiatric examination went through. This was announced on Tuesday by a state representative at a hearing in the Supreme Court.

The representative, Adv. Tamar Perush, informed Judge Ofer Groskopf that the initial psychiatric examination for coral had already begun, but was not exhausted due to his behavior.

Suspected of test interruption.

At the hearing, Coral’s parents and sister were allowed to sit in the courtroom to support him. Defense staff, defense attorneys Orit Hayon and Attorney Dean Kochavi demanded that the court allow a defense psychiatrist to examine Almog in addition to the district psychiatrist’s examination, but the state objected to the fact that such an examination could interfere with the district psychiatrist’s work.

At the same time, the possibility was considered that a defense psychiatrist would be passively present in the district psychiatrist’s examination – but the prosecution objected, since the representative’s claim was unprecedented.

Attorney Perush said during the hearing that Coral behaved in a way that could not exhaust his initial psychiatric examination. “Sir sees that it is exhausted, the examination depends on the suspect himself,” she told the judge. She later added that “he disrupted his psychiatric examination.”

The judge is expected to make his decision on the psychiatrist’s defense by noon tomorrow. Yesterday, recalls, the Tel Aviv District Court rejected Almog’s request to be examined by a psychiatrist on his behalf. Judge Ma’in Ben-Ari ordered the suspect to be sent for an initial psychiatric examination by the IPS to check his mental competence, which, as allegedly suspected, had disrupted.

Earlier in the day they showed up

22-year-old Maya’s family is speaking to journalists at their doorstep, telling her broken voice about the big loss. “A personal request for you to me. Ask, be interested, talk, share. Don’t be ashamed, don’t judge, hug your children tightly and keep them safe,” said mother Hila.

Sister Shira and Father Ariel cry and hug outside their home in Oranit

The late Maya Vishniak

The mother added that “Maya set herself goals that were not always routine. She knew how to think creatively. She was a child of happiness, long conversations and depth. Now, in the middle of the night, you wanted to share. I was privileged to teach you, prepare you to go out into the world, trust people and enjoy everything you can. I saw how you were rising and blossoming, and enthusiastic about everything you had planned and dreamed. ”

Maya’s father, Ariel, said: “Two days ago we said goodbye to her in Abu Kabir, and she received a million kisses from us. I remembered that when she was born, I kissed her a million kisses. This time I did too.” He said of her beloved daughter who will not return: “May was one of the people with unique abilities in many fields: art, philosophy, science. She played a lot of musical instruments and had incredible drawing ability. She always told me, ‘Dad, I have plans for ten years to come “I asked her: ‘How do you do all these things?'” She always repeated the same sentence: “I’m Maya and you aren’t.”

Shira, Maya’s sister, said: “From my July, those who know us know that we are actually twins, connected in heart and mind. My and yours are a special bond, we don’t need words, just gazes. We are so similar, and yet so different from each other. You complement me; my spontaneous, creative, talented and powerful half. You will never be part of the statistics. ”

Omri Joffe, a friend of the Maya military, said: “It caught us by surprise. Always say women in violent relationships should complain – but they can’t always. Look at those around you. It can really happen to anyone. Think how you can. Avoid the next case. ”

The murder scene in Ramat Gan

On Saturday, Vishniak arrived at her partner’s apartment on Avtalion Street. In the evening, it is suspected, an argument broke out that escalated her – and he choked her to death. When his mother returned to the home, he told her he had committed the gruesome act, stabbed her and fled the scene. A ban on advertising was imposed on Coral’s details, but he was removed in the afternoon. During his remand hearing, the police representative said he was trying to murder his mother, too – saying in court that besides the murder, he had planned “additional offenses” that we were happy to have committed. Almog admitted to attributing him to the police investigation.

Maya, who leaves a couple of parents and three brothers, returned a few months ago from a trip after an army with her friends in the East. She served in the IDF as an electronic warfare fighter. From her childhood, Maya stood out as a talented child. As an elementary school student, she participated in an outstanding program at Bar-Ilan University. She played many instruments and loved to paint.