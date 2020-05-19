Marche coronavirus bulletin May 19, 1 victim and 5 infections – Chronicle

Ancona, 19 May 2020 – The nearby Marche, very close to the end of the nightmare: with a single victim and 5 new infections, the region that has spent hard weeks can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The victim is a 94-year-old woman from, in the Macerata area. Macerata, with 164 deaths, is the third most affected province in the Marche region after Pesaro (52) and Ancona (214). Fermo (66 victims) and Ascoli (13) managed – at least in part – to save themselves from the wave that descended from the north. As of today, the total number of victims in the Marche region is 987.

Read also Ceriscioli’s plan for reviving tourism – Second wave, Italy is preparing. Here’s who risks more – Contagions zero: forecasts

Infectious and healed

I’m 5 new cases of covid-19 ascertained, lo 0.7% compared to the 680 new diagnoses made during the day: these are three from Pesaro, one from Macerata and another person not residing in the region

What comforts you most is the new surge of the healed which in 24 hours increase by 181 units. To date, 3,561 people have been discharged / cured of the Coronavirus in the Marche region. At the same time, patients in home isolation drop to 1,967 or 175 less than yesterday. There are 6,675 people infected, including 161 (-12). In intensive care 17 occupied beds: six in Ancona Torrette, two in Fermo, two in Civitanova Marche, one in Jesi, three in Camerino and three in San Benedetto del Tronto.









Hospitalizations in semi-intensive areas drop to 29 (four in Civitanova Marche, two in Camerino, two in Fermo, eight in Pesaro Marche Nord and 13 in Ancona Torrette), while those in areas for post-acute 49 (22 in Chiaravalle, five in Macerata and 22 in Fermo). People resigned 187 hospitals (hosted in territorial structures to complete the healing process) (40 in Galantara di Pesaro, 19 in Fossombrone, 78 in Campofilone di Fermo, 43 in Villa Fastiggi in Pesaro and seven in Chiaravalle).

Among the provinces the most affected is that of Pesaro Urbino with 2,733 positive cases, followed by Ancona 1,860, Macerata 1.106, Fermo 458 e Ascoli Piceno 290. There are 4,756 cases / contacts in home isolation (2,778 asymptomatic and 1,978 symptomatic) including 603 health workers: 916 in Ancona, 2,836 in Pesaro Urbino, 730 in Macerata, 155 in Fermo and 119 in Ascoli Piceno.