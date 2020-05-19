1 minute to sanitize your hands, 3 minutes for a Iliad sim

Iliad Press Release. iliad once again opens the doors of the Stores throughout Italy and furnishes the Store and Corner according to the new protocols, with fittings designed to guarantee an experience in maximum safety for employees and users.

The 15 iliad stores, present in many Italian cities and from May also in the center of Bologna, as well as the more than 300 iliad corners, allow you to obtain a SIM in fully digital mode via Simbox iliad, thus avoiding any physical exchange of money, documentation or other type of contact. iliad, which distinguished itself with simple, fast and transparent processes, guarantees in this progressive phase of return to normality, an even greater protection for the visitors of the Stores while maintaining the simplicity of always.

Informative videos specify the distances to be respected and indicate the procedures to be followed, while spacers at the entrance allow to limit the presence in the Store. To these are added sanitizing gels for all users and digital pens for the use of Simboxes, as well as plexiglass visors and protective panels on the central counters of the Stores.

All the rooms are sanitized every day and all the iliad Simboxes are sanitized after each single use, ensuring maximum cleanliness of spaces and furnishings.

There is no shortage of specific interventions for the iliad corners: in addition to detailed information for users, particular attention is paid to respecting the distances with the original floor stickers to respect the safety distance. In addition, sanitizing gel is provided for users through the appropriate touchless dispenser: “1 minute to sanitize the hands, 3 minutes to activate the SIM!”