Luca Sacchi’s text messages in Anastasiya: “I love sticking to the plans”

“I love, news? He loved, stick to the plans. ” So, according to a police report, Luca Sacchi wrote to his girlfriend Anastasiya Klymenyk on 18 October in a message. The text was filed by the prosecutor as part of the trial for the murder of the young man killed on the night between 23 and 24 October with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a pub in the Colli Albani area

At the message, we read in the information, the girl replied: “See you later.” And again Sacchi: “I hope you do as you told me otherwise I will not, if I discover that you have done things to fuck without me …”. Still from the police report, it was announced that 5 days before the murder Luca had been with Anastasiya in Casal Monastero, the neighborhood where Valerio Del Grosso and Paolo Pirino live, now on trial for the murder of the young man.

From the analysis of telephone traffic, both Sacchi’s phone and that of the girl between 15.30 and 16 on 18 October engaged the repeater bridges installed in via Acuto and via Saccomuro in the Casal Monastero area. From the same analyzes it has been ascertained that the users of Del Grosso and Pirino at the same time of the same day also hooked up the cell in via Acuto “demonstrating – reads the information – that the meeting between the two groups was likely to have occurred” .

Still according to the information, on October 18 from Luca Sacchi’s phone, searches were made on Maps for the road route to reach the hamlet of Casal Monastero from the Appio Latino. Just before the search for the route, Sacchi’s smartphone also contains an audio message, recorded on whatsapp, sent by the ex-classmate Giovanni Princi: “Oh for Furio I know you go up to the metro type 2 pissed off flying, freezing” and Luca replies “Incredible but true”.

The trial of five people involved in the murder of the young personal trainer began on May 18, before the Assize Court in Rome.