Redhead Eden signed BS Ramat Hasharon

SS SGS Ramat Hasharon made a first statement ahead of the season – Eden Ginji, the center of the Holon MK and the Israeli national team, today signed the team ranks for two years. Redhead will replace Georgia Jackitz. “Came to a warm house.” Along with the signature of Redhead, Shai Hershkowitz, Hapoel Ashdod player announced his retirement from active play.

A redhead who will soon mark his 24th birthday has made great strides in the last two years, promoting Holon to the top. Ginger scored 87 goals this season in the Premier League, including a number of crucial goals that put his team into second place in the table.

Redhead joins the roster of coach Asaf Levy, who has also extended his contract at the club. The Raham chairman said of the player’s signature: “I am delighted and excited that we were able to put our hand on Eden, which was the hottest cucumber on the market, and I am sure he has come to a warm and loving home and will stay with us for many years.”



Except for the redhead’s signature, another line in Israeli handball. Shai Hershkowitz, 27, Hapoel Ashdod’s outstanding pibot for the past two years and a partner in the club’s historic championship and qualifying for the National Cup final, posted today: “The end of the rumors – I have decided to retire and move on in my life. That I was part of the Israeli handball industry, and that I was awarded degrees during my career. “