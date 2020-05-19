Allowed for publication: Amit Almog murdered Maya Vishniak – legal and criminal news

21-year-old colleague Yossi Almog is suspected of murdering his partner Maya Vishniak, 22, of Oranit.

The murder happened last Saturday in Ramat Gan. Police suspect that between the two a fierce argument broke out and a colleague choked Maya to death.

The late Vishniak family referred to the disaster that befell them on Tuesday evening. Maya’s mother, Hila, said: “Our Maya, our soul and freedom of life. She taught us all that no such thing is impossible. She set goals, she originally thought, a child of happiness and deep conversations. The mother said she knew how to recognize every tone and expression. I saw you rise and bloom and now what will? ”

According to the News 12 report, her father Ariel told of his daughter’s talents: “Maya was talented in art and philosophy and music. She played saxophone and had incredible drawing ability. She also studied chemistry and math.”

Maya’s sister said of their relationship crying: “We are twins, our relationship is special. We didn’t need words but just a look. One face and I understand everything. We were so similar and completed me. You were my other half. I wait for you to go down the stairs and laugh “My Lolly – We’ll remain a happy and supportive family, I assure you. You will never be part of the statistics.”

Brother Eyal recalls: “We would eat and laugh together. She was very smart, life-wise not from this world. She had a lot of plans for the future and maybe she would conquer the world. You promised to go to the beach in Sydney. Don’t worry Mia, no one comes into your room even when you’re not here. ”

Maya Vishniak Jel was murdered over the weekend by a coral who strangled her during a heated debate between them over her desire to break up. Vishniak left behind a couple of parents and three brothers. The suspect’s arrest was extended for eight days in the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.

