FCA, Calenda on La7: “Loan with public guarantees? If the Agnelli pay it by giving up the 5.5 billion dividend. Now that’s enough”

“The 6.3 billion loan to FCA with public guarantees? This is not a good thing. The money at Fiat FCA Italia can also be loaned, but then the Lambs do not distribute the dividend. We cannot guarantee the management of a company, neither the dividends of Elkann“. They are the words pronounced a “The air that pulls” (La7) from Carlo Calenda, MEP and leader of Action, regarding the loan requested by FCA from Banca Intesa.

“FCA since 2012, every year, does not respect what he said – he explains – and that is that he would have invested in Italy. IS’ the only European car manufacturer to have moved their own tax and legal residence outside the country of origin. At this time, the parent company, ie the Fiat holding company, has € 18 billion in liquidity. Fiat Italia needs a 6 billion and 300 million euro loan. What would happen in a normal world? That Fiat, the parent company, given that it has a lot of money in the holding company, would give guarantees for the loan to the subsidiary Fiat, that is the Italian one. This does not happen because the Agnelli have announced a dividend of 5.5 billion euros scheduled for 2021. So the Lambs will take a untaxed dividend between Holland and England. FCA then asks the Italian government to guarantee a loan to its subsidiary, so they don’t put any cash or guarantees in it “.

Regarding the controversy he was featured on Twitter with yesterday Renzi and with the parliamentarian of Italia Viva, Luigi Marattin, Calenda reiterates what has been said a “It’s the Winds” (Nine) and says: “Don’t answer me Marattin and company saying that the occupation must be protected. Those give Fiat money to pay wages, which is a duty. And they have the cash to do it. But they don’t use it because they distribute it. This is unacceptable. Someone who has worked for Fiat, has known the Elkanns for a lifetime, says he has never bought a car that was not Fiat out of solidarity. Stop it! There is a pandemic, you will not distribute the dividend. ”

