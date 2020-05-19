Maturity 2020, students divided on exam in attendance: safety measures do not reassure

It is now clear: the front is split in the middle between opposing and in favor of the emergency examination. With the ‘no’, however, declaration after declaration, ordinance after ordinance, decree after decree, they gain ground rather than sell it. Less than a month before the start, 57% of the graduates would have preferred to cancel the exam. This data was revealed by a web survey by Skuola.net, which involved over 10,000 students in the last year of high school.

For 1 out of 2, the exam is not to be done

But their reasons are destined to fall on deaf ears. The last official act of the Ministry of Education has put it in black and white: the maturity will take place. It will consist of a single test, an oral exam. Not only that: it will take place in presence. The latter aspect has made much discussion, primarily those directly concerned: the students. Again the division is clear, with two factions facing each other almost on an equal footing. To prevail again are the students who oppose the interview at school: they are 53% of the entire audience.

The security protocol? One more obstacle

The reason? It is mainly linked to the objective difficulty of having to carry out the oral exam in compliance with the rules prescribed by the Safety Protocol (designed specifically for the test), which include the distancing between all those present and the obligation to wear a mask before and after the interview. The excitement that can generate such a situation, added to that due to the outcome of the test, is common to 51% of students opposed to having to sit physically in front of the commission. For almost 1 in 3 students, however, the fear of contagion comes into play. While for 1 in 10 students the online mode of the exam itself would be completely equivalent to that in presence, there is no point in taking risks. Finally, for a more melancholy 5%, not being able to share that extremely important moment with friends and relatives makes the ‘live’ exam meaningless.

There are those who want to go back to school at all costs

The remaining 47% of the graduates are in a completely different opinion, in favor of the test as conceived and developed by the Ministry. Among them, in fact, 1 in 3 defends the decision to save the face-to-face interview to the last, defining it more reliable than the online one. Another 33% of those in favor of the exam, however, motivate his response by shifting the reflection on mere personal satisfaction: after five years of high school it is right that the work done is evaluated and recognized in the best possible way. On the other hand, 20% are more sentimental, showing the desire to return to their institution for one last time before saying goodbye to it. Finally, 7% of the graduates do not see why the interview should take place via the web: for them, the health risks, at the end of June, will not be so high as to advise against a face-to-face test.