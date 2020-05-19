Drive In cinema and outside restaurants. VIDEO Reggionline – Quotidianionline – Telereggio – Trc – TRM

Termoscanner in front of the shopping center, entry and exit routes as in airports, customers also monitored with an app. Internally, 90% of the businesses reopened. The Priori director: “Let’s start again, but in safety”

– The shopping malls also reopened, we went with our cameras inside the I Petali Gallery which put in place an impressive security system for customers and announced to Tg Reggio the opening of a large Drive In in the outdoor parking lot.

***

The activities try to reinvent themselves, to propose new things to stigmatize fear and overcome the commercial blockade of the past months. We try the Galleria I Petali already reopened and which today looks different from the past. Termoscanner for the temperature of the customers, separate routes in and out as at the airport, marked routes a land to enter the 56 activities present respecting the distances. 90% are already ready.

But the real one Announcements concerns the cinema. Petals are ready to launch the biggest (and only) Drive In of the city. A tens of meters screen will be positioned outside that will allow you to follow the movies while staying in the car. Also there Restaurants will make outside service, a kind of Parisian boulevard. Social distancing and the security of being outdoors declined with initiatives with an ancient flavor. The project starts in June.

Reggio Emilia I Petali shopping center Coronavirus emergency COVID-19 phase 2 hygiene standards Drive In cinema