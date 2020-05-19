Breaking news! The coronavirus balance of the USA, UK and Italy!

The number of people who died in the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic in the USA increased by 1068 in the last 24 hours to 92 thousand 64.

The US remains the center of the Kovid-19 epidemic, and the country with the most casualties.

According to the “Worldometer” website, where current data on new cases in countries and regions with Kovid-19 are compiled, the number of people infected with the virus has increased by 22,996 in the last 24 hours, reaching 1 million 552 thousand 140.

The number of people who lost their lives in the last 24 hours in the country increased by 1068 to 92 thousand 64.

Russia is followed by Russia with 299 thousand 941 cases, Spain with 278 thousand 188 cases and Brazil with 257 thousand 396 cases.

THE CENTER OF THE OUTBREAK NEW YORK

On the other hand, New York remains the region most affected by the epidemic in the USA. In the province where 361 thousand 266 cases have been seen so far, 28 thousand 480 people have lost their lives.

New York is followed by New Jersey with 150 thousand 87 cases and Illinois with 96 thousand 485 cases.

In the USA, the number of people who have been tested with Kovid-19 has reached 12 million 330 thousand and the number of people recovered has reached 359 thousand.

LAST SITUATION IN ITALY

The number of people who died in Italy due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) has increased by 162 in the last 24 hours to 32 thousand 169.

Recent information about the Kovid-19 outbreak, which has been going on for about 3 months in the country, was announced with a written statement from the Civil Defense institution. According to the statement, the number of active coronavirus cases in the country fell to 65 thousand 129, with a decrease of 1424. To date, the number of Kovid-19 contaminants has been 226 thousand 699. The number of those who recovered has increased to 129 thousand 401 with an increase of 2 thousand 75 today.

The number of people who died from Kovid-19 increased by 162 more in the last 24 hours, reaching 32 thousand 169. The decline in the number of those treated in intensive care continued today. The number from 749 yesterday dropped to 716 today.

In the country where 3 million 104 thousand 524 tests have been performed so far, the number of people who died in the last 24 hours in the region of Lombardy, where the most lives were lost due to the epidemic, was 54.

545 LOSS OF LIVES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS IN THE UK

In the UK, the number of people who died due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) increased by 545 in the last 24 hours to 35 thousand 341.

According to the information given by Environment Minister George Eustice at the daily press conference, the number of people who died in the UK due to Kovid-19 increased by 545 in the last 24 hours to 35 thousand 341.

With 2,412 new cases detected in the last day in the country, the total number of cases increased to 248 thousand 818.

The total number of tests in the UK increased by 89 thousand 784 to 2 million 772 thousand 552.

On the other hand, Health Minister Matt Hancock said in the parliament today that 89 percent of those who died in the country due to Kovid-19 are 69 years old or older.

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (ONS) of England and Wales today, there were 49 thousand 575 more deaths from March 21 to May 8 this year than the average of the same timeframe of the last 5 years.