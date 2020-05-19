Fewer than 3,000 Corona patients are active in Israel

Walking around with a mask in Bnei Brak. The number of patients is declining (Photo: Nadav Abs)

The number of active Corona patients in Israel is 2,946, the lowest since March 27. So far, 16,659 people have been diagnosed in the country, 278 of whom have died and 13,435 have recovered.







Back to studies with alcohol and a mask in Pardes Hanna

Another encouraging figure is the number of respiratory patients, which has dropped to 38. This is a number similar to what it was two months ago in Israel.

The corona mortality rate in Israel continues to rise, reaching 1.66% – meaning one out of every 60 Israelis infected in Corona has died, compared to the global average of about 6.5% (one in 15 people worldwide infected with the virus – died of the disease).



In the meantime, it was learned that two intelligent school students in the streets that had been isolated were found to be positive for the Corona virus. In total, three classmates were isolated in school after coming in contact with a teacher infected with the virus. The municipality insisted on conducting tests for the students and staff who went into isolation – and this was followed by tests this week.

Rehovot Mayor Mercy Merul said, “We will do everything we can to prevent further morbidity. We have insisted on doing tests for the students, and it turns out we were right about the need for them. A danger of an outbreak hovers over the students in Israel if the government does not take additional precautions.” He said, “This is just one of many kinds of school in Israel, but it is clear that masks and alcohol do not prevent the morbidity in this case.”

Meanwhile, despite loosening public discipline when it comes to wearing masks, the police continue to enforce the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. In the last nine days, 1,876 reports were distributed to citizens who did not wear masks in the public domain, and a total of 4,837 reports from the beginning of the enforcement were disguised as wearing a mask. The fine is NIS 200.



The police also recorded 39 reports of refusal to disperse the crowd – a fine of NIS 1,000. 275 reports were distributed on a stay in a forbidden place – a fine of NIS 500, and 12 reports were distributed to businesses that started the business in contravention of the directives – A fine of between NIS 2,000 and NIS 5,000.

In the last nine days, a total of 2,351 reports have been distributed for violating the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for the fight against the spread of the corona virus. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Israel, the police have distributed 61,266 reports in various amounts following the breach of the guidelines.