Gears of War 3 on PS3? The incredible video of an Xbox 360 game version on devkit PlayStation – Multiplayer.it

Gears of War 3 he could have gone up PS3, apparently, at least technically (and as long as you solve several problems from what you see), given that an incredible video which, according to some sources, shows a more or less functional build of the famous Xbox 360 exclusive on the rival console.

The build in question for Gears of War 3 dates back to May 2011, therefore well before Microsoft fully acquired intellectual property. At the time the game was developed by Epic Games but as an Xbox 360 exclusive, despite the fact that the team has always remained in a third party relationship with Microsoft. So what is the video below? According to some insiders, like Shinobi who reported it on Twitter, it could be a kind of prototype experimental developed internally by Epic Games, although it could hardly be a build destined to go somewhere.

According to others, who intervened later by correcting the shot, it would be a unofficial port, made by Xbox-Underground after illegally accessing the Gears of War 3 source code and recompiling it extensively to work on PS3. The event dates back to 2011 but the video visible on this page has emerged practically now, at least in its complete form.

Note that the game has several Technical Problems in this state, between various glitches, low resolution and frame-rate decidedly far from stability, making it in all respects a sort of work in progress, but the contents seem to be there and in any case it is somewhat impressive to see one of the symbol games of Xbox on the rival console.

However, it must be said that there are no particular distinctive signs that it is a working build on the PS3 devkit, considering that the interface also remains completely mapped on the Xbox 360 controller.