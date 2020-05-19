If a teacher or ATA falls ill with Covid at school, it is not necessarily the manager’s fault. Inail clarification

Inail explains this in a note dated May 15. The employer is criminally and civilly liable for infections of professional origin only if his liability for intent or fault is ascertained

If teachers and ATA get sick of Covid 19, it is not necessarily the fault of the school manager.

With reference to the ongoing debate on the employer ‘s civil and criminal liability profiles for Covid-19 infections of workers for professional reasons, it is useful to specify – writes Inail – that the recognition of civil or criminal liability for the employer does not automatically follow from recognition as an accident at work.

These responsibilities must be rigorously ascertained, through proof of willful misconduct or fault of the employer, with criteria totally different from those envisaged for the recognition of the right to INAIL insurance benefits. There are different – continues the Inail note – the prerequisites for the payment of an Inail indemnity for the protection relating to accidents at work and those for the recognition of the civil and criminal liability of the employer who has not respected the health protection rules and workplace safety., with criteria totally different from those envisaged for the recognition of the right to INAIL insurance benefits. Therefore, the recognition of the accident by the Institute does not assume any importance to support the accusation in criminal proceedings, given the validity in this context of the principle of presumption of innocence and the burden of proof on the public prosecutor. And even in civil proceedings, the recognition of accident protection is not relevant for the purposes of recognizing the employer’s civil liability, bearing in mind that it is always necessary to ascertain the latter’s fault for causing the harmful event. In this regard, it must be considered that the multiplicity of the methods of contagion and the changeability of the provisions to be adopted in the workplace, subject to continuous updating by the authorities in relation to the epidemiological trend, make the configurability of civil liability extremely difficult and criminal charge of employers. So concludes Inail.





