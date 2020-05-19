If a teacher or ATA falls ill with Covid at school, it is not necessarily the manager’s fault. Inail clarification

With reference to the ongoing debate on the employer ‘s civil and criminal liability profiles for Covid-19 infections of workers for professional reasons, it is useful to specify – writes Inail – that the recognition of civil or criminal liability for the employer does not automatically follow from recognition as an accident at work.
Therefore, the recognition of the accident by the Institute does not assume any importance to support the accusation in criminal proceedings, given the validity in this context of the principle of presumption of innocence and the burden of proof on the public prosecutor. And even in civil proceedings, the recognition of accident protection is not relevant for the purposes of recognizing the employer’s civil liability, bearing in mind that it is always necessary to ascertain the latter’s fault for causing the harmful event.
In this regard, it must be considered that the multiplicity of the methods of contagion and the changeability of the provisions to be adopted in the workplace, subject to continuous updating by the authorities in relation to the epidemiological trend, make the configurability of civil liability extremely difficult and criminal charge of employers. So concludes Inail.
