The Supreme Court rejected Alon Hassan’s request for further hearing on his case

The Supreme Court will not hold further hearing on an expanded case in the case of Alon Hassan, former chairman of the Ashdod Port Workers Committee, who was convicted in December 2019 of committing two fraud and public employee misconduct as well as two fraud and breach of trust in the corporation.

In doing so, the Supreme Court President, Justice Esther Hayes, accepted the criminal department’s position in the State Attorney’s Office, arguing that the ruling on the appeal filed by the State over Hassan’s reverberating acquittal in Beersheba District Court did not rely on any new ruling.

Remember, the Supreme Court convicted Hassan of two cases involving “Dana,” which belonged to his business partner and close friend Yaniv Balter and his cousin David Hassan. The Supreme Court emphasized, in relation to cases in which Alon Hassan was convicted, the importance of maintaining the purity of the dimensions among public servants.

“Further discussion is reserved for the most exceptional cases where, as the law states, ‘the ruling in the Supreme Court is in contradiction with a previous Supreme Court ruling’, or ‘because of the importance, rigor or renewing of the ruling in question’, there is further discussion. Does not comply with the first and basic condition for further discussion, as it does not establish any new law, certainly not clearly and as stated in the ruling “intentionally and explicitly,” the president stated.

The ruling on the appeal in Hassan’s case, the President stated, “applies and does not exceed the prescribed law in respect of the offense of fraud and breach of trust. Although the court has ruled on the difficulties sometimes associated with conviction of this offense, which is” far from made clear by offenses under law The punishment, “according to Judge Neil Handel, but it is clear that this fact does not in itself lead to the conclusion that the court deviated from the case law.”

“Moral flaw affecting the purity of government action”

Leaving the verdict by virtue of Hasan’s conviction does not bode well for other public figures currently facing suspicions or charges of fraud and breach of trust, such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose trial is set to begin this Sunday, which is charged with this offense under Case 1000 Businessmen Arnon Milchan and James Packer); And in the case of Case 2000 (talks with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher, Arnon Moses); and for offenses of bribery and fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000 (Bezeq-Walla).

Often, public officials have argued that a breach of trust is a “general offense,” which would have been better if he had not entered the law book.

But the supreme verdict in Hassan’s case, which, following the decision of animals, remains devoted to this offense, is a detailed and meticulous normative analysis spanning nearly 90 pages, leaving no room for doubt as far as Supreme Judges Joseph Elron, Neil Handel, and George Read – One of the senior criminal judges currently serving in the Supreme Court – this is not a trivial or marginal offense.

Judge Read, for example, noted that the breach of trust is more prevalent in the situation involving the characters involved in a relationship of friendship and personal closeness, and involving strong economic interests and figures in important and powerful roles.

Judge Elron, for his part, chose to emphasize that “the greater the conflict of interest between the public servant’s interest and the foreign, economic or personal interest – the stronger the possibility of material harm to the public’s trust, the purity of the public employee’s dimensions or the integrity of the administration’s activity.”

Judge Handel, too, did not spare words to describe the gravity of the fraud and breach of trust when questioning the verdict “How to trust the purity of the virtues, integrity and fairness of public servants, and how to trust them when they do not disqualify themselves from making decisions that are the main beneficiaries “It is clear that making such a decision by a public servant is inappropriate and lacks the fairness and integrity that public servants should be expected to follow, to the point that it has a moral flaw that harms the purity of government action.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling did change the outcome to which Hasan District Court reached Hassan’s case, and softened the harsh criticism of Hassan’s prosecutor’s and police’s conduct. However, it should be borne in mind that the case filed by the State Prosecutor’s Office against Hassan in the first place was much worse. It included offenses of bribery, forgery, threats and other serious offenses.

In light of Hassan’s resounding acquittal in the district, the State Attorney’s Office appealed from most of the indictment, choosing – in retrospect, what turned out to be a successful decision – to focus only on legal claims about the interpretation of the breach of trust.

Easy punishment to vaccinate

Last week, Joel Eden District Court Judge Joel Eden sentenced Hassan’s sentence: three months’ probation and 150 hours for public benefit.

Judge Eden, to whom the case was reinstated after the partial Hassan conviction on appeal, was the one who acquitted Hassan of all the offenses attributed to him. A few months ago, Eden hinted that he did not intend to impose harsh punishment on Hassan, even though the prosecution had demanded that he serve nine to 18 months in prison. This is when he sent Hassan to conduct a probation report whose purpose is to examine the conviction of a convicted person for a sentence that does not include imprisonment.

Following the sentencing of the Prosecutor’s office, she said she would consider whether there is room to appeal and demand a more substantial penalty for Hassan.

Alon Hassan will be represented by attorneys Asher Ohayon and Chen Hollander. The Supreme Court represented the state’s attorneys Tamar Perush and Itamar Gelbfisch from the criminal department in the State Attorney’s Office. In the District Court, the case was handled by attorneys Ofra Levy, Amichai Habibian and Tzahi Younger from the Southern District Attorney’s Office.

*** Assumption of innocence: Benjamin Netanyahu is only a defendant. He denies the charges against him, and stands up to the presumption of innocence.