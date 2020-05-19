When does the child’s 0-14 age curfew begin at what time? When, under what age, under 20 years of leave? The age of 65 years of curfew

Official statements about the curfew are being investigated by citizens. Under the coronavirus precautions, curfew restrictions over 65 and under 20 are applied. After the announcement of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the curfew application began. Citizens can benefit from the curfew application on specified dates and times. So when does the curfew under 20 and over 65 end?

WHEN IS IT PERMITTED UNDER 20 YEARS AND OVER 65 YEARS?

The curfew under the age of 20 is made on two different days for the ages 0-14 and 15-20.

It will continue on the streets on Wednesday, May 20 and Friday, May 22 in two groups under the age of 20.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “Our citizens over the age of 65 will be able to go out again on Sunday, May 24, between 14:00 and 20:00.” said.