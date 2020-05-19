the bulletin May 19, 2020

The Department’s commitment to coordinating all the components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service continues. In particular, in the field of health monitoring related to the spread of Coronavirus on our territory, to date, May 19, the total number of people who have contracted the virus is 226,699, with an increase compared to yesterday of 813 new cases. Of these 748 are concentrated in the northern regions. Yesterday there were 451 new cases.YESTERDAY BULLETIN

The total number of currently positive is 65,129, with a decrease of 1,424 assisted compared to yesterday. Among the currently positive, 716 are being treated in intensive care, with a decrease of 33 patients compared to yesterday.

9,991 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 216 patients compared to yesterday. 54,422 people, equal to 84% of the currently positive, are in isolation without symptoms or with mild symptoms. Compared to yesterday, 162 died and bring the total to 32,169. The total number of those discharged and healed rises to 129,401, with an increase of 2,075 people compared to yesterday.

In detail, the currently positive cases are 27,291 in Lombardy, 9,635 in Piedmont, 5,330 in Emilia-Romagna, 3,754 in Veneto, 2,323 in Tuscany, 2,264 in Liguria, 3,786 in Lazio, 2,128 in the Marche, 1,518 in Campania, 1,941 in Puglia, 204 in the Autonomous Province of Trento, 1,524 in Sicily, 600 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1,389 in Abruzzo, 308 in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, 66 in Umbria, 341 in Sardinia, 49 in Valle d’Aosta, 382 in Calabria, 212 in Molise and 84 in Basilicata.

* We report the communication of the Marche Region, which from a recalculation of the data, subtracted 8 cases that had been erroneously reported positive to Covid-19 on 17 and 18 May.