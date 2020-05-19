Car incentives, France and Germany warm up their engines – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The announcement is expected within a few weeks of purchase concessions for more ecological models: Italy is watching

In the European Union, most EFTA countries and the United Kingdom, in April, Italy recorded the heaviest drop in car sales of all, -97.6%. At school they teach that an economic system is the balance between the different markets, between the commercial weight they have, and their respective growth opportunities. It is quite evident that, below a minimum sales threshold, the national branches of foreign car manufacturers are struggling to justify their presence in Italy, to guarantee a widespread assistance service, even to keep alive a network of dealers that it should cover the territory homogeneously. Under a certain limit, Italy becomes a remote province of the automotive empire, the weakest link in a European team in its own way balanced. Without incentives for the purchase of cars, we end up out of pink, to use a football comparison.

Homeland and customers –

The Liquidity decree through which FCA is negotiating a loan of up to € 6.3 billion, with a direct guarantee from the Italian state, is a financial solution that in principle can also affect many small and medium-sized companies in the automotive sector. However, asking for subsidized credit is a way to stay in a position to sell, as long as you can do it, because the end customer is not incentivized at all. A piece is missing, and in France it is not. There in April sales dropped by 88.8%, but the reaction of the transalpine government was decided. He granted state guarantees to Renault for a 5 billion euro loan, opening up to others, but asking as a condition of public financial support, the commitment of the transalpine manufacturers to bring their factories back to France as much as possible: “We want to build a stronger national auto industry,” said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. But it was the next sentence to complete the mosaic: “We are ready to improve the incentives for new cars”, immediately going to the big target to encourage the purchase of cars with greater ecological character, with the official announcement of the subsidy program. expected by the end of May.

Germany calls Italy – “The production of the automotive industry can only recover if the sale of the vehicles is guaranteed.” Then reading the statements by Raalf Brandstaetter, head of the Volkswagen brand, happily reports on the strength of simple reasoning, which unfortunately is not ours. The German federal government is still officially deciding, but the incentive program to be presented in June has already been widely shared with car manufacturers, the metalworkers’ union, consumer associations and even environmentalists. Germany had a historic drop in sales of 61.1% in April, but one already exists large coalition shared around a plan to facilitate the purchase of low-emission cars, to renew the fleet of vehicles in circulation and achieve the CO2 reduction targets set by European regulations. A real market, destined to start again, and for which the German association of manufacturers VDA does not miss the opportunity to remember how the arrival of components and materials from the industries that are in Italy will be fundamental. Country more and more of suppliers, less and less of customers.