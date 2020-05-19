Competition Authority: Food chains raise prices according to the economic level of customers – consumerism

The Competition Authority has debated the gaps in food prices in the center and the periphery – which has been repeated many times in recent years. The Authority has determined that prices in peripheral marketing networks are lower than those in the center of the country.

According to the authority’s review, as prices move away from the center, the gap drops to an average of 3.4% in highly defined peripheral areas. Overall, prices in the periphery are on average about 2.5% from the center. The test was based on Storncast data, and included about 20,000 products in 580 branches nationwide, between January 2016 and July 2018.

The main reason for the price gaps lies in the pricing of the marketing networks themselves. In stores whose customers come from higher economic clusters – prices are higher, while in stores where customers come from lower economic clusters, prices are lower accordingly. That is, shop owners who feel that their wealthier customers charge higher prices, and vice versa. According to the authority, “the higher the economic level and the willingness of consumers to pay, the higher the average food prices, too.”

The Authority denied the possibility that price differences are related to differences in the shopping basket between the regions or the retailer’s identity, and argued that the findings indicate that the price gap is maintained even when there are no differences in the shopping basket, retail identity or the “format” of the stores.

In addition, there are fewer supermarkets per 100,000 residents in the periphery than in the center, so the level of competition in the periphery is lower – which in principle should generate higher prices in the periphery. The Authority’s conclusion is that without the higher level of competition in the center, the price gaps would have been even greater.

Regarding operating costs, it is known that peripheral real estate prices are lower relative to their prices in the center. In view of these opposing effects, it is argued that it is not possible to know in advance what the contribution of the operating costs to the price differences between the periphery and the center is.