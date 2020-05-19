“Let’s get the Recovery Fund, even with the conditions.” Interview with Pier Carlo Padoan

“Italy must look favorably on the Franco-German proposal, although several elements remain to be clarified.” Former Minister of Economy, now deputy of the Democratic Party, Pier Carlo Padoan comments to HuffPost about the initiative launched on Monday by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron for a 500 billion recovery fund in grants (and not loans) to be paid to the most affected countries from the economic crisis and to be repaid through the EU budget.

Germany and France propose a 500 billion Recovery Fund. Is this a positive news for Italy?

It is actually a very broad proposal, of which the Recovery Fund is only a part: there are other chapters that concern the green economy, the digital transition and the internal market. It is therefore important to link the fund for economic recovery to the overall strategy. It is not just a question of money but what is done with the resources provided. And Italy must look at this proposal with favor, even if there are many elements that should be clarified. The interesting points for us are above all two: they would be non-refundable contributions, and the beneficiaries will be the countries most affected by the crisis, such as Italy.

The refund mechanism is not yet well defined. On the other hand, the countries of Northern Europe have already made it known that they have not changed their position: they remain of the idea that loans should be disbursed and not subsidies. Are we back to the usual clash between North and South?

We will see this, we are only at the beginning. It is clear that it will be a matter of negotiating, of seeing how and in what form the resources will go to the countries that need them most. I hope that everyone will understand the seriousness of an unprecedented crisis, and the need for some EU states to rely on the resources made available by everyone. The challenge for those who receive these funds is to make the best use of them to revive the economic recovery after the crisis. We must therefore agree on a strategy for growth.

Here it is. The document suggests that the resources provided will be tied to a “reform” plan. We return to the conditionalities that have already been discussed during the work on the Mes.

I state that access to MES funds does not provide for conditionality other than the use of resources for healthcare costs related to Covid. On the Recovery Fund we will see what conditions there will be, but Italy needs vigorous reforms.

When it comes to “reforms”, however, the thought immediately runs into fiscal straits.

Look, there is no need to reopen the debate on austerity Yes or No, the discussion to be made today and in the coming years is on growth. The Stability Pact is now suspended and yesterday the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde said it should be modified before it comes back into force. Allow me to remind you that even before the economic crisis linked to Coronavirus there was talk of changing the Stability Pact. And now it is even more necessary because all countries will emerge from this crisis with very high debt levels. Italy needs a strong economic recovery but if the conditions for access to the Recovery Fund concern the fall in public debt, they are still necessary conditions, because they are aimed at guaranteeing its sustainability.

There was talk of a 1000 or 1500 billion recovery fund. Not a few 500, as the 5 Star Movement already claims?

The Franco-German proposal speaks exclusively of subsidies. The famous 1,500 billion that has been discussed in recent days, however, also included other forms of aid such as loans, which however result in an increase in public debt for the countries that benefit from it. The Franco-German proposal is important because it is based on a joint issue of securities at EU level, such as the Sure fund against unemployment. This is a big step forward.

The No of the Northern countries suggests a long negotiation. Instead, Italy is pressing for a short time.

I hope that the negotiation is very rapid, we need these resources immediately. In recent days there was talk of starting the recovery fund in January next year, a bridge mechanism was also hypothesized that would allow the European budget to start earlier through the levers. That said, the negotiation will be tough but it is not said that it will be long if everyone is fully aware of the seriousness of the situation.

With the fund for the recovery, can we definitively shelve the debate on the Mes?

In my opinion, the right approach is to recognize which tools are currently available on the table. The Mes is one of these tools and must be evaluated within the whole package. The benefits of a Mes tied to healthcare expenses remain. And I hope the discussion is overall.