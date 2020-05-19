Milan bench, EXCLUSIVE: the former AC Milan reappears

At home, uncertainty still reigns over the next coach. Rangnick’s candidacy resists in front of everyone, in the meantime the ex-midfielder makes his way

And if the next coach of the Milan were you an (other) former Rossoneri? Market rumors continue to give a clear pole Rangnick, or at least one of his ‘followers’ like Nagelsmann and Marco Rose if the German chosen by Gazidis decided to come to Milan to fill only the role of technical director.

AC Milan transfer market, CM.IT: van Bommel tries to undermine Rangnick

We register, however, the entry among the candidates for Mark’s AC Milan bench van Bommel. According to the information collected exclusively by Calciomercato.it, the Dutch coach was proposed to the Rossoneri club. His candidacy was not rejected, on the contrary apparently it was welcomed: he is also on the list for the post Pioli.

At least for the moment, however, the class ’77 long ago joined to Milan can only represent an alternative plan to Rangnick and similar, as well as perhaps some other name that we are not aware of.

Van Bommel has been free since last December, when he was released from the Psv Eindhoven with which he actually made his debut as a head coach. Apart from the under 19 team of the same Dutch team, he previously held the position of vice in the national team of Saudi Arabia and in that of Australia. At the international level, however, it seems highly appreciated, in Eindhoven the most used module was the 4-3-3.

Van Bommel left a good memory of himself at Milan, where he played for a year and a half (January 2011-June 2012) winning the championship and super cup before ending his career at PSV.

