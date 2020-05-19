Coronavirus, another 162 dead in Italy. Hospitalized below 10 thousand

Patients admitted to Italian hospitals for Coronavirus fall below 10 thousand. According to data provided by the Civil Protection, there are 9,991 people currently in hospital, with a decrease of 216 units compared to yesterday. The situation continues to improve even in the intensive care units, where to date there are still 716 patients (-33 in the last 24 hours) and the number of people in disciplinary isolation is also decreasing (54,422, -1175). 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, a figure that brings the total number of victims to 32,169 since the beginning of the emergency.

The data of the emergency in Italy





Currently positive people are 65,129 (-1,424), the recovered rise to 129,401 (+2,075). The total cases since the beginning of the emergency are 226,699 (+813). In all, 3,104,524 swabs were performed, the cases tested were 1,999,599.