Coronavirus, doubts about the “Sweden model”: April the month with the most deaths for thirty years

?? SWEDEN TOPS THE WORLD now in daily deaths per capita. Just in case that wasn’t clear before. Here is the matching graph from FT. ?? The much talked about “Swedish approach” has now led to the worst # COVID19 country death outcome to date. https://t.co/mumwmTiWFm pic.twitter.com/3y6lN6tjjw – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 18, 2020

– More Swedes died in April 2020 than in any other month from 1993 to today, reveals the Swedish Statistical Office’s monthly report released yesterday. At least 45 countries in the world have adopted restrictions between March and April to ease the spread of coronavirus, Sweden has instead trusted in taking responsibility for its citizens: it has kept schools open for children under the age of 16, together with cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses, and urged the population to comply with the guidelines on social distancing. But, the scholars note, the so-called and much-debated “Swedish approach” doesn’t seem to work. To date, the Scandinavian country has 30,799 infections and 3,743 deaths confirmed by coronavirus. The first death dates back to March.A total of 10,458 deaths were registered in the country of 10.3 million inhabitants in April. “We have to go back to December 1993 to find more deaths in a single month,” said Tomas Johansson of the Swedish Statistical Office. Then 11,057 people died. While, if we report the deaths to the population, the death rate in December 2000 was 110.8 per 100 thousand inhabitants, higher than 101.1 in April. Both in December 1993 and in January 2000 the peak of deaths was due to seasonal influences. In 1993 over 97 thousand people died: it was the most fatal year in the country by the Spanish in 1918.

For days, many scholars observe, the per capita mortality rate in Sweden has been among the highest in the world: with 371 deaths per million inhabitants, at the moment the country is seventh in the ranking compiled by Worldometers, ahead of the United States first in the world instead for the absolute number of infections and deaths. The mortality rate from coronavirus is also among the highest in the world: over 12 percent.A sign of the flaws, some scholars note, of the much debated Swedish approach. The same epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, who guides the country’s response to the virus, interviewed by a national TV days ago, I said: “We didn’t deal with a high mortality rate initially, I have to admit. We estimated an increase in the number of patients, but the mortality rate it really took you by surprise. ”

Of course, the highest mortality rates could also be due to the lower number of tests: 20.80 per thousand people against 40.25 in Norway, 166.81 in Iceland, 37.20 in the United States and 50.30 in Italy. Another factor to keep in mind are the deaths in rest homes which account for half of the deaths in Sweden.