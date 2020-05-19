Coronaviruses in Trentino, the dead rise again: 2 new deaths. Another 10 positive but for the first time ratio below 1%

. After two consecutive days without registering deaths related to Covid-19, there are, unfortunately,guests of rest homes in the last 24 hours on the provincial territory.

I’m 10 new positives, three of which are minors. No case in RSA. Trentino goes altogether to 5,327 cases is 458 deaths from the beginning of the coronavirus emergency. In Rome 7 infected people are communicated.

THE swabs analyzed were 1,744 (847 reads by Apss, 574 by Cibio and 323 by the Mach Foundation) for a contagion / buffer ratio that attests to 0.6% of positive tests.

And the first time since the beginning of the epidemic, Trentino falls below the 1% threshold. There are 8 patients hospitalized in the intensive care units, 5 people in the Rovereto hospital and 3 in the Trento hospital.

It all fits into a general picture that has seen the cases double up compared to yesterday throughout Italy, according to data provided by Civil protection: of 813 positive swabs detected in the last 24 hours, more than half are in Lombardy which recorded 462 new cases. Thus the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic reaches a certain level 226699 and the trends of the infections returns to rise to the 0.35%. Also the daily victims: yesterday for the first time since March they had fallen below the 100 threshold, reaching 99, while today they are registered 162. The total number of deaths thus rises to 32169.

Even in Bolzano the figure rose, albeit slightly: the new infected in South Tyrol in the last 24 hours have been 5 (also on Sunday but three were from Trentino) for a contagion / swab ratio that still remains below 1%. The South Tyrolean laboratories analyzed 655 swabs for a percentage of 0.76%. Altogether the Province of Bolzano rises to 2,587 cases from the beginning of the epidemic.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 in the province of Bolzano after yesterday’s first death occurred after over a week, 9 days to be exact. There thus victims remain firm at 291 units, divided between 174 people who died in hospital and 117 in rest homes (Here article).