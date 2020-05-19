Breaking News Fca collection: the risk calculated for John Elkann is very different from ours 3



< div>

by Carblogger The risk calculated in phase 2 of John Elkann, president of Fiat Chrysler, applies to him almost as a first walk to the sea for us. Its phase 2 is not ours, which we return to daily life in the uncertainty of the phantom of the virus that is wandering: his is that of the approach to the merger with psa, where it is a certainty to go to the appointment with the French with “A certain delta”, as a friend of the group told me. For which every action is targeted, the rest is marketing or smoking in the eyes. In the midst of a pandemic, Elkann sets off two messages to the country: on the one hand patriotic spots (and well done) about how suddenly Italian is Fiat Chrysler, on the other the request for a loan from 6.3 billion guaranteed by the state for its Italian activities, distorted by the effects of the pandemic as happened throughout the country. The unions are with him, which is understandable. < aside class=”wrapper-custom-correlato full-correlato”> < div class=”image”><img src=”https://st.ilfattoquotidiano.it/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/06/Provenzano1200-330×173.jpg” alt=”FCA, Provenzano speaks of the “concentration of the media” (Repubblica and La Stampa): “Epidemic conflict of interest. For too long we have only seen Berlusconi’s left too “”/>

Read Also FCA, Provenzano speaks of the “concentration of the media” (Repubblica and La Stampa): “Epidemic conflict of interest. For too long we have only seen Berlusconi’s left too “

Nice money, much better than public incentives for scrapping, a few pennies and for everyone. Which, however, have not yet been given in Italy or elsewhere. A sign that for the car the air it pulls is another, if not the opposite of what happened in the crisis of 2008 when it was the only sector in the world saved together with the banks.

The secured loan is worth so much that Elkann has it canceled 1.1 billion ordinary dividend for 2019 proposed by FCA: it is the number one prerequisite to access the 6.3 billion of additional liquidity. At the family safe, the Exor, the thing costs approx 330 million in lost revenue. Tears and blood, especially since his large family had just put away the handkerchiefs for the skipped sale of PartnerRe, his reinsurance company valued 9 billion on the eve of the virus tragedy. To really cry.

Politics, however, is at the heart of Elkann’s calculated risk. As a well-known newspaper enthusiast, I believe he sensed that Pd and 5 Stars, that is, the parties of the government coalition, would accuse him of seeking help in Rome when the group has its registered office in Amsterdam and tax office a London; just as he has repeatedly read that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has long played a personal political game.

It is enough. Within a few hours, Conte downloads Pd and 5Stelle and gives go ahead: FCA’s request falls within the rules of the decree, he says, if then it went abroad like others, the problem lies with Italian law which must make our country more attractive, on this there is work to be done “in the next simplification decree” .

See also FCA, Conte: “State loans to companies based abroad? Factories and workers produce in Italy “

In short: surely Elkann is not Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin with headquarters moved to one of his Caribbean islands, who with the company on the ground for the virus remembered that he was English asking for help from the government of London and receiving a dry no.

Elkann isn’t even Sergio Marchionne, great hunter of public aid from the United States to Serbia but never in Italy, where he has always been satisfied with layoffs in derogation like that of others, both before and after having moved the group’s registered office to Amsterdam, the tax in London and the operational one in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Elkann is the top manager who just has to play around in the game with Psa, led by Carlos Tavares who will then be at the wheel of the new group with a French majority on the board. The 6.3 billion loan can greatly help Italian Americans: you want to show up in Paris on your own legs instead of shambling?

“In any case, sources of the Treasury let it be known that there is no confidence in the employment after the operation,” says an Ansa of 1 November last on indications from the ministry that “reveal” a call between Elkann and the minister Roberto Gualtieri (Pd) applauding the agreement with Psa.

To keep in mind, because you never know about the future.

Ps. Going backwards, Marchionne had also freed himself from FCA’s participation in the group Corriere della Sera while Elkann bought the group of Republic and with it he recovered the print, the family newspaper. Where he appointed as editor a serious journalist who in his time on Republic he had severely criticized some of Marchionne’s choices. In Paris they would say: tout se tient.

@carblogger_it