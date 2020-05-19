Here are the non-refundable contributions for companies: from 3 to 5 thousand euros according to the company’s employees

Green light from the provincial government to the criteria for the granting of non-refundable grants to economic operators, businesses and professionals, who have been heavily damaged by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resolution approved today – on the proposal of the councilor for economic development and work Achille Spinelli – follows the provincial law approved on May 13 to promote the economic and employment recovery of Trentino, with an allocation of resources of approximately 89 million euros for the year 2020 based on an estimate of approximately 27,000 potentially interested economic operators.

The amount of the contribution will be determined in relation to the number of employees present in the company, with the exception of newly established companies, for which the contribution is identified in a fixed value.

There are also surcharges for entrepreneurs who have incurred lease payments for the properties in which they carry out their business or company or branch rental fees.

“These contributions aim to supplement the income of economic operators who employ no more than eleven workers, so as to allow them to overcome the crisis period caused by the suspension of economic activity. They are therefore a breath of oxygen but also a fuel to allow the engine of the recovery to be restarted, “says Spinelli in a statement.

Today’s decision is part of a more general context of urgent provincial measures to support the recovery of Trentino (provided for in Law 3 of 13 May, renamed “Riparti Trentino”) and integrates the anti-Covid-19 interventions envisaged from provincial law 2 of 23 March. The guiding criterion is the loss of at least 50% of revenues or fees in the lockdown period compared to 2019. Another admission criterion is the possession of an income of less than 40,000 and 70,000 euros based on the type of operator.

In summary, for economic operators the measure of the contribution is equal to:

€ 3,000.00 for up to 3 employees;

€ 4,000.00 for up to 6 employees;

€ 5,000.00 for up to 11 employees.

Newly established economic operators receive a fixed amount of € 3,000.00.

For economic operators who in the months of March, April and May 2020 have incurred rental or company lease fees, an increase of 40% of the total amount of the fees incurred for the months in question is envisaged and in any case not above € 1,200.00. Property leasing fees, as well as the costs of concessions of real estate and public areas are excluded. The condition of having actually paid the rent must be certified by the lessor.

Each economic operator can submit only one application for relief based on these criteria. The application must be submitted by the economic operator or by his delegate – by 31 July 2020 – via an IT platform that will be made available by the Province.

THE SCHEME OF CONTRIBUTIONS



