The bazooka disarms the sovereigns

France and Germany displace Italian sovereignists. The 500 billion euro bazooka, money to be raked in the markets and sold to the EU governments (Recovery Fund), embarrasses the right center. When the news fell yesterday afternoon in Montecitorio, in Palazzo Madama, in the secretariat of the League, the reaction is not the usual with shots of tweets, direct Facebook, of vitriolic releases against Merkel and Macron’s European technocracy. No. If anything, the news turns into a question: “Now what do we do?”. Matteo Salvini replies at first glance but then silences himself. “Merkel and Macron – sculpting Barbara D’Urso’s guest on Channel 5 – gave a press conference. Always alone. It is not clear if there is a European Union or all France and Germany decide. We were told that the Recovery Fund it is halved and it is only a loan intended for certain sectors “. Until the evening via Bellerio does not utter a verb. All silent because they are embarrassed by a proposal that this time appears “irrefutable”. It is no coincidence that a very high leader of the late Carroccio who follows the dossier uses these words: “It seems positive to me. Let’s see how it evolves. ” Open up heaven.

Which is different and far from the usual anti-EU propaganda regardless of the Eurosceptic Alberto Bagnai. The economic manager of via Bellerio takes 24 hours before pronouncing. And this is already a sign of how he, Bagnai, has few bullets in the barrel. First a tweet and then a note: “Le fake news which are circulating, however, require important clarification. By calling the Merkel-Macron fund a ‘non-repayable’ loan, the Prime Minister lied to the Italians. In reality, the Franco-German proposal explicitly speaks of a ‘binding restitution plan’ by the States of the money they received. Access to the fund will therefore be a debt for Member States. ” To tell the truth, however, the Franco-German note does not entrust the restitution to the States but to a mechanism according to which the Commission sets aside a part of the budget to repay the investors. But anyway.

What is Salvini’s position? “The party line is that of Bagnai,” they assure. Although from leagues it is noted that the wing that refers to Giancarlo Giorgetti, that is to say the moderate-pro-European rib of the League that takes shape day after day, prefers not to fuel controversy. And it is kept at a safe distance. Massimo Garavaglia, former Undersecretary for the Economy, nor Riccardo Molinari, another colonel who can be considered a Georgian rite, does not intervene.

And this is an attitude not unlike that of the Brothers of Italy, the other leg of Italian sovereignty. It is true, hot Giorgia Meloni fired at zero elevation: “Macron and Merkel today wanted to let us know a little about things. First: in Europe it commands the Franco-German axis. Second: Conte and the PD-M5s government count for nothing. Third: the Recovery Fund will not be 1600 billion as Gentiloni had said, but 500 billion. Go on like this?”. But there is not only the advertising. The economic manager of the heirs of the National Alliance, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, repeats the reasoning of the FDI pasionarias but adds a detail that is not insignificant: “Let’s see when the proposal will be formalized in the appropriate seats of the EU”. “Let’s see” precisely. Position that pairs with that of Ignazio La Russa, one of the men most listened to by the FDI leader. The vice president of the Senate puts it this way: “The proposal from France and Germany? We are examining it. I have no preconceived attitudes. The basic objection is: in exchange for what? Timaeus Danaos et dona ferentes! I fear the Greeks even when they bring gifts. ”

It goes without saying that those who do not deviate from their responsible attitude are Forza Italia. Silvio Berlusconi’s party has no doubts that the road taken by Germany and France is the best one. Renato Brunetta, economic manager of Forza Italia, says to Radical Radio: “Always waiting to see the details, which will be seen on May 27, when the European Union has expired to specify the conditions for the Recovery Fund, this anticipation of the Franco-German agreement on the so-called 500 billion, all in all leaves me positively unconditional. In the sense that it is part of European philosophy “. “Ours is an extremely positive opinion,” echoes Senator Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, head of the Azzurri’s Budget. The reason? “The fundraising done by the EU Commission means giving guarantees and certainties with very good rates. Italy is estimated to reach 100 billion. Here it is difficult to oppose unless there is opposition to the European Union “. Silvio Berlusconi breaks the silence in a long interview with Studio Aperto. The Knight praises Europe, “he has already guaranteed us very important aid” and underlines that on the Recovery Funds we must be more courageous than yesterday’s Franco-German proposal “. The Knight’s goal is only one: “We will fight to reach over 500 billion, to reach at least 1000 billion, half of which will be lost to be divided among the States that have been most affected by the virus, such as the Italy and that these funds arrive as soon as possible “. At this point we return to the starting point. “And now what do we do?”. Three lines seem to prefigure. One against, another doubtful, and a third favorable. But what weighs most is Salvini’s silence. He does not miss a word and deals with the demonstration of the center-right on 2 June. A case?