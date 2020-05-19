The number of patients surviving Covidien-19 in Turkey has reached 112 thousand 895

The Ministry of Health is located in the website and the Health Minister Fahrettin husband as share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, today has made 25 thousand 382 tests and 1022 people Kovid-19 was diagnosed.

In the last 24 hours, 28 patients died, 1318 patients recovered. The total number of tests was 1 million 675 thousand 517, the number of cases was 151 thousand 615 and the number of deaths was 4 thousand 199.

The total number of patients in intensive care unit was recorded as 882, the number of patients connected to the respiratory device 455 and the number of recovered patients was recorded as 112 thousand 895.

“There is an expected reduction in the number of new cases”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on his Twitter account, “There is a decrease in the expected number of new cases. The number of our patients who need intensive care is decreasing. Social distance of 5 meters. ” used expressions.