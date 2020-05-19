The dead in Italy return to rise

The number of deaths in Italy goes back. According to the data of the Civil Protection, compared to yesterday there are 162 new victims (yesterday there were 99), which in total reach 32,169.

In intensive care there are 716 people, 33 less than yesterday. 9,991 people are still hospitalized with symptoms, 216 less than yesterday. In home isolation 54,422 people (-1175 compared to yesterday).

The healed reach 129,401, with an increase of 2,075 units in 24 hours. The drop in the sick (i.e. currently positive people) was 1,424 (1798 yesterday) while the new infections were 813 (451 yesterday).

The situation remains delicate in Lombardy, which today records almost 6 new cases out of 10 in Italy. Of the 813 positive swabs detected today, most as mentioned are in Lombardy, with 462 new positives (56.8% of the new infections).

