At the cinema with Butterfly, the partition that separates the armchairs and becomes part of the furniture

From the next June 15 cinemas will reopen in Italy and there will also be strict clearance rules to be respected. Precisely this need led the Treviso company Lino Sonego, which represents the excellence of Made in Italy in the world of cinema seats, to conceive and patent Butterfly. It’s about a device that in shape resembles the wing of a butterfly, composed of a metal body eight millimeters thick and covered with an antibacterial and replaceable eco-leather surface. Butterfly is installed in such a way as to create spaces divided between the seats, with a distance between one partition and the other of 1.1 meter on average. All without compromising the view and with a minimal impact on the acoustic system inside the rooms.



photo by Alessandro Paderni

“The idea was born during the lockdown period as a device to guarantee social distancing, without resorting to the plexiglass panel– explains Fabio Sonego, owner of the company – But the most interesting aspect is that it has become not only a tool to ensure greater privacy for people, but also in a real ornament inside the room, so much so that it is possible to have coatings of different colors according to need ”

The experiment in Udine

The cinema Visionary of Udine was the first in the world to install the Butterfly inside, with one reduction of seats in Sala Astra from 173 to 105, but with the possibility of also having two or three armchairs close together dedicated to couples or families. And it is not just a functional solution that guarantees safety: the effect of the dividers is that of a touch of great elegance to the whole environment. «We are now in the industrialization phase of the product, starting next week we will produce three thousand Butterfly a day. I think 500 thousand of these devices can be installed inside Italian cinemas – continues Sonego – But we are not limited to our country, quite the contrary. Many requests have already arrived from all over Europe, from Australia and we will also supply the American market “.

Modular column But the Butterfly for the distancing are not the only news that will concern the Visionary Cinema at its reopening. Outside the halls it will also be installed Modula, a column made up of multiple modules that have different functions. Made by Ideaprototipi company this structure houses a thermoscanner at the top for temperature detection, in the central one the hand sanitizing gel dispenser, while in the last section a beam of UV light which serves to sanitize the floor near the same Modula.