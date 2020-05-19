Btp Italia collects another 4.7 billion on the second day – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 19 – The anti-Covid BTP Italia has
raised another € 4.767 billion in subscriptions in
second day of offer to small savers, exceeding i
4.018 billion euros raised on debut. After two days the
sixteenth edition, the Btp Italia, which will be offered again
tomorrow to small savers and Thursday to investors
institutional, totaled 8.78 billion euros, confirming
the appreciation of retail for the indexed security
inflation offering a guaranteed minimum return
1.4%. (HANDLE).
Source link
https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/topnews/2020/05/19/btp-italia-raccoglie-altri-47-mld-nel-secondo-giorno_e6d30ea9-7f4d-4f25-a3d7-a62abf321706.html