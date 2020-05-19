Btp Italia collects another 4.7 billion on the second day – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 19 – The anti-Covid BTP Italia has

raised another € 4.767 billion in subscriptions in

second day of offer to small savers, exceeding i

4.018 billion euros raised on debut. After two days the

sixteenth edition, the Btp Italia, which will be offered again

tomorrow to small savers and Thursday to investors

institutional, totaled 8.78 billion euros, confirming

the appreciation of retail for the indexed security

inflation offering a guaranteed minimum return

1.4%. (HANDLE).