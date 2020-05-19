Maas-eye travels from Germany to Turkey Ersoy talks | GERMANY | DW

Germany’s Bild newspaper, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday that Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy and made a phone call with the negotiations for a bilateral agreement between Turkey and Germany reported travels on the agenda.

The report noted that the Turkish side hoped that the quarantine implementation would be mutually lifted under the bilateral travel agreement.

Germany’s highest circulation newspaper Bild, Turkey’s tourism season, which determines the coronavirus related to the certificates will be given to the hotel drew attention to the 244 criteria.

The criteria set by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism cover all the stops of the trip, from airplane to airport, from transfer to hotel accommodation. News in between them to measure the firing of all passengers entering Turkey, a maximum of 60 per cent capacity operation of the hotel, entrance to placing a thermal imaging camera hotels, disinfecting incoming luggage, to be arranged in accordance with the physical distance rules of the sunbeds at poolside, registration obligations before entering the beach, the maximum the restaurant 500 It was pointed out that there were measures such as taking the guest and serving the food to the table, discos and bars being closed, and the hotel room was left empty for 24 hours after the guest left.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

“Turkey is an advantage of the huge facilities”

Bild Speaking to the newspaper and Turkey, a source stated to be knowledgeable about tourism, “Turkey can not cater to everyone’s tastes, the resort gigantic, but coronavirus during space provides an enormous advantage because of the width” was given to the views shaped.

Germany’s largest tour operator TUI News will be this year’s trip to Turkey, but was rather a prediction that will take place at the end of summer place.

The newspaper Bild stated that the German tourism industry has high hopes for a telephone conversation between Maas and Ersoy tomorrow. Speaking to the newspaper, German Travel Agencies Association (DRV) President Norbert Fiebig said, “We are pleased that bilateral meetings take place. If the Germans can spend their summer vacations on the Turkish coast, we will be very pleased.”

German Foreign Minister Maas held a meeting with the foreign ministers of the ten most traveled countries in the EU yesterday, and an agreement was reached on the opening of borders for tourists before the beginning of summer and the removal of the general travel warning abroad from June 15th. Non-EU members, but the Germans are the most traveled in Turkey in the third place that had not been given any details.

DW dpa / BK, EC

© Deutsche Welle in Turkish