19:19 hours in the balcony for all of Turkey National Anthem

The enthusiasm of May 19, which could not be celebrated in the areas within the scope of the new type of coronovirus (Kovid-19) measures, was carried to the balconies.

After the call of President Erdogan’s yesterday’s cabinet meeting, “Our National Anthem will be broadcast by illuminating our stats at 19.19. We invite our nation to read the National Anthem from the windows of their homes.” he read the National Anthem.

Some of the citizens who waved their flags after the National Anthem were read, sang anthems accompanied by applause.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN ACCOMPANIED

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accompanied the National Anthem, which was read throughout the country at 19.19 on the occasion of 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day.

Erdogan, after the Cabinet Meeting yesterday, stated that all stadiums will be illuminated at 19.19 on May 19 due to the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and the citizens will be able to read the National Anthem from their windows or balconies. he had invited.

President Erdogan accompanied the National Anthem, which was read throughout the country, by reading the lines of the National Anthem at 19.19.

ISTIKLAL ANTHEM IS PLAYED IN ALL STATS

Due to the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day on May 19, the National Anthem was played at all stadiums.

On the orders of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at 19.19, all the stadiums were moaning with the National Anthem, and the clubs shared these moments through their social media accounts.

ENTHUSIASM OF ISTIKLAL ANTHEM IN WAR SHIPS

The personnel of the military ships belonging to the Naval Forces Command, in the context of 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth and Sports Day, read the National Anthem.

The personnel of the “TCG Oruçreis” vessel numbered F-245 on the Kordon Length in Çanakkale always sang the National Anthem at 19.19.

Anchored at the Amasra Coast Guard Group Command in Bartın, the military personnel at the TCG Spear Post attacked the National Anthem after a minute of silence at 19.19. The National Anthem, heard from everywhere in the district center with a population of 6 thousand, was accompanied by citizens from the balconies of their homes. A huge Turkish flag was hung on the illuminated assault boat.

The military personnel at the TCG Kılıç Patrol Boat, which is anchored in the port at the Black Sea Region and Garrison Command in the Ereğli district of Zonguldak, read the National Anthem after a minute of silence at 19.19.

NATIONAL SPORTS VOICE THE ISTIKLAL ANTHEM

National athletes, dressed in a moon-star form, studied the National Anthem together by wearing a mask and observing the social distance in two groups on the indoor and outdoor tennis courts, in the context of combating the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) outbreak.

ISTIKLAL ANTHEM IN FRONT OF THE BANDIRMA FERRY

As part of the 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Samsun, the National Anthem was read in front of the Bandırma Ferry at 19.19.

The 101st anniversary of the National Struggle in Samsun, where Great Leader Atatürk came to start the liberation struggle on May 19, 1919, is celebrated as part of the measures taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the celebration in front of the Bandırma Ferry, the National Anthem was read after 19.19.

In the event, in which national athletes also participated, violin artist Canan Anderson gave a solo concert in front of the Bandırma Ferry.

Samsun Governor Osman Kaymak, Garrison Commander Topçu Colonel Recep Ali Üstün, AK Party Samsun Deputy Orhan Kırcalı, AK Party Deputy Chairman Çiğdem Karaaslan, Samsun Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Demir and protocol members participated in the celebration.