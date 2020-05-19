Minister Amir Ohana: I want a policeman to have eyes on him, who respect him – Policy and Political News

The Israel Police conducted a welcome ceremony this morning to the Minister of Public Security, incoming Amir Ohana.

The ceremony was held at the National College of Police, followed by a meeting of the Minister with senior police command staff headed by Deputy Superintendent Moti Cohen.

During the meeting, the Minister was given an overview of the Israeli police and its activities for public safety, the fight against crime, the maintenance of the public order and the fight against road accidents.

“Before I make statements and plans, I intend to study. Not only the heads of organizations, former ministers and senior executives, but also you, the senior commanders in the field,” Ohana said.

” Every visit to my district will be accompanied by a tour of a small or medium-sized station and will reach all districts. My perception is that if the policeman at the furthest point receives the attitude and recognition – it will be good for everyone. ”

Ohana added: ” I think they have done great things in recent years on the status of the cop, there is an improvement in status and image – but more needs to be done. I want a policeman to be someone who looks up to him, who respects him. You will see this in my visits and meetings with you – I love the Israeli police. ”

“I want to thank you and your people for protecting the state, its citizens, their safety and security while risking their lives. We only saw an example of this in the past week. My first action was to visit the wounded. The message is clear – we as a country are committed to police officers who risk their lives, sacrificing and giving everyone their lives for the safety of their citizens. ”

Regarding the appointment of the commissioner, the minister said: “I know that the police are committed to stability and a permanent commissioner, and as I very much appreciate the recent period in which the commissioner is serving. The decision on the commissioner is dramatic and important and I intend to get it quickly, But not recklessly. I will dedicate your time to study.

“I expect and believe you will be assisted by me, with hundreds of years of experience in the range of Israeli police work around the SPC table. To me, the role of the police is not only to protect the security and safety of Israeli citizens but also to protect their rights and liberty. You have a lot to do, and together we will do many more in the coming years, ”Ohana said.

Photo: Police spokeswoman

Police Chief Deputy Moti Cohen said: “Over the past year and a half, the Israeli police have been through a very challenging period. There are commanders and commanders, fighters, police officers and volunteers who are committed to the tasks they pursue with determination, professionalism and value, anytime and anywhere. Just last weekend, we witnessed the great risk that Israeli police officers face in their activities. A detective team from a castle station that engaged in activities against the illegal IDF strived for contact, endangering their lives and being injured during the operation. From here I send them a quick recovery. ”

“The organization is made up of a mix of tens of thousands of police officers and police officers from all walks of life in Israeli society, and they constitute the beautiful face of the State of Israel. Dedicated police officers and officers who are ready for any mission and challenge at all times. I assure you that you have someone to trust. The whole of Israel – success in your role. Your success is the success of the entire Israeli police, and it is the guarantee of the personal safety of the citizens. ”

Following his visit, Ohana toured the National Police College’s training and training facilities and the Israel Police’s Heritage House.

